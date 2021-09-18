CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Public Health Sudbury & Districts advises of four potential low-risk public exposures to COVID-19

phsd.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of four low-risk public exposures to COVID-19. Public Health is advising anyone who dined at Lot 88 Steakhouse & Bar (1070 Kingsway) in Greater Sudbury on September 1, 2021, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19. Potential exposure 2. Public Health...

www.phsd.ca

Comments / 0

Related
Globe Gazette

CG Public Health dispels local COVID-19 myths and rumors

As of Tuesday, Sept. 21, the seven-day positive test rate for COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County is at 9% (based on 129 positive tests) which is up two percentage points from the week prior. 22% of those were in the 0-17 age group while 21% of positive tests were in the 18-29 demographic.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
FL Radio Group

Potential COVID Exposure At Geneva Bar

The Ontario County Public Health Department has confirmed a person with COVID-19 attended Pinky’s Bar in Geneva. The person attended while infectious on Saturday September 18 and Tuesday September 21 from 2:00-7:00pm. The Health Department is asking unvaccinated patrons present at the bar during the aforementioned times to quarantine and get tested for COVID.
GENEVA, NY
NBC 26 WGBA

Oneida Nation extends public health emergency

The Oneida Business Committee has extended the Oneida declaration of a state of public health emergency on the Oneida Reservation until November 26, 2021. Since March 12, 2020 the Oneida Reservation has been in a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The count of positive cases on the Oneida Reservation began to rise significantly in July and August.
ONEIDA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Sudbury#Lot 88 Steakhouse Bar#Gova Route#The Shoppers Drug Mart#The Keg Steakhouse Bar#Health Sciences North#Covid
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Public Health releases weekly COVID-19 hospitalization report

The city of Amarillo released its recently-begun weekly report on COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccination rates Friday morning. Using data from three major local hospitals – the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center – the City of Amarillo reported 135 deaths from COVID-19 since Aug. 1. This report is expected to be published every Friday.
AMARILLO, TX
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Knox Pages

Knox Public Health reactivates COVID-19 call line

MOUNT VERNON -- Knox Public Health is partnering with Knox Community Hospital to help answer our community member's questions as quickly as possible. To do this, we have reactivated the call line that was utilized last year. The phone number to call is 740-399-8014. Here are some of the common...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
CBS Denver

Face Masks, Vaccination Rate Dictate COVID Outbreaks In Schools Across Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– School districts across Colorado are seeing differing rates of COVID-19, depending on two factors: face mask rules and vaccination rates. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new data on Thursday. Dr. Rachel Herlihy highlighted the difference in COVID-19 case counts in the schools between areas of high and low vaccination rates. She also noted the effectiveness of mask mandates in keeping cases low. (credit: Getty Images) “So you see that starting in late August, you see those lines diverge and you see that the lower case rates are associated with districts that are requiring masks in schools,” said Herlihy. She also stressed that masks are important outside of school, as well, especially for the unvaccinated.
COLORADO STATE
nbc16.com

Public health officials answer COVID-19 booster questions

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Food and Drug Administration is now recommending Pfizer booster shots for people 65 years and older, as well as certain people at high risk. It's the first of many steps before people in Oregon start administrating the boosters. Phillip Mason-Joyner, the public health director with Clackamas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIMT

Olmsted County Public Health is prioritizing COVID-19 vaccine equity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The gaps between underserved communities in Olmsted County when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine are getting smaller. Public Health director, Graham Briggs, said that among the communities of color, the vaccination rate is increasing. He explained it's all about meeting the people where they're at and that's what the health department has been heavily focusing on the past several months. "You know, I attribute that to the amazing team here that has been going out and literally putting shots right into neighborhoods and going out to apartment complexes or to community groups and churches and things like that," said Briggs. "We've really worked hard at developing a relationship not just showing up and saying, 'here's a shot.' Developing a relationship so that the community is ready to ask for vaccine once it becomes available."
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Public Health Releases Latest COVID-19 Statistics

Delaware County Public Health has released its latest COVID-19 statistics. As of Wednesday, the 7-day positivity rate was 7.3% – down slightly from 8.7% the previous week. A total of 55 new cases were reported in the previous seven days – up slightly from the 46 new cases reported the week before.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
fox7austin.com

Health officials urge public to take COVID-19 protective measures

AUSTIN, Texas - Hospital leaders in the Greater Austin area are urging the public to get vaccinated and take protective measures against COVID-19. The plea came in a joint statement from the following people:. Desmar Walkes, M.D., Medical Director/Health Authority, City of Austin. Samson Jesudass, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension...
AUSTIN, TX
MPNnow

Ontario County Public Health: 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

HOPEWELL -- The number of weekly COVID-19 cases last week topped 200 for the first time since early April, according to Ontario County Public Health. And as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported, health officials said. With the 40 cases Sept. 21, 8,543 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic; 115 people have died and 8,219 people have recovered.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
krcrtv.com

Young adult dies of COVID-19 in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A young adult in the 35-44 age range has died of COVID-19 in Butte County, public health officials announced Tuesday. "The individual was unvaccinated and did not have any significant underlying health conditions," Butte County Public Health wrote in a press release. County health officials are...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy