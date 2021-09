“True Raiders” by Brad Ricca (St. Martin’s Press)For fans of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” there’s something just as exciting as seeing Indiana Jones swashbuckling his way through the jungles in search of treasure. That thing is hearing Dr. Henry Jones describe the history behind the Ark of the Covenant, and what makes it such a sought-after archeological find.That history is what makes Brad Ricca’s “True Raiders” such a fun read, even if it lacks the cinematic payoff of a Stephen Spielberg's film. “True Raiders” recounts the little-known story of a 1909 expedition to find the Ark of the Covenant...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO