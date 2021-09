My entire life was measured by my successes. From an early age, I felt pressure to be the perfect student, the perfect daughter and the perfect girl. Mistakes were inexcusable, and my reputation was held as the highest priority in my life. I valued what people thought of me and what was tied to my name more than I valued my mental sanity and physical health. I forced people and things into my life without seeing the damage they would cause me. After years of living in misery, something changed: I got tired of treating myself poorly. I got tired of letting others treat me poorly and demanding respect from everyone around me without returning it to myself. This is how I stopped comparing myself and how I started loving myself.

8 DAYS AGO