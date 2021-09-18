CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Indian Auto Component Industry - An Overview

By Sameer Padole/Investing.com - Investing.com
investing.com
 7 days ago

The recent IPO of Sansera Engineering Ltd (NS: SASE ) drew our attention to the Indian auto component industry. The Indian auto component industry is a vital part of the Original Equipment Manufacturer (or OEMs) value chain. It has grown at a healthy rate over the last few years. However, the industry remains highly fragmented, with most companies in India and very few foreign companies operating in this space. The organized vertical of the Indian auto component industry consists of OEMs who manufacture high-value precision instruments. At the same time, the unorganized portion includes low-valued products catering to aftermarket services.

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
rubbernews.com

CAR explores impact of electric vehicles on market, auto industry

ANN ARBOR, Mich.—As automotive companies such as Hyundai and General Motors announced their commitments to fuel cell electric vehicles earlier this month, the question becomes just when the industry and its consumers are ready to embrace the transition from traditional fuel engines. The Center for Automotive Research, an Ann Arbor-based...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Carscoops

The Chip Shortage Could Cost The Auto Industry $210 Billion This Year

The semiconductor shortage continues to impact the automotive industry and according to consulting firm AlixPartners, could cost the industry no less than $210 billion this year. AlixPartners had previously made a forecast in May that the shortage could cost $110 billion and lead to 3.9 million fewer vehicles being produced....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Industry#Hybrid Cars#Ipo#Sansera Engineering Ltd#Cagr#Fy2016#Fy2020#Braking Parts Equipment#Drive Axles#Steering Wheels#Clutches Parts Thereof#Acma#Cy2019#Cy2020#Cy2011#The Government Of India#Pli#Rs
The Independent

Shortages cause 'bottleneck recession' for German industry

Shortages of computer chips and other raw materials are continuing to hit Germany's manufacturers, as bottlenecks leave companies struggling to fill orders from a rebounding global economy. Widespread friction in supply chains sent a closely watched index of German business optimism lower for the third month in a row in September. The Ifo institute index fell to 98.8 points from 99.6 in August. “The problems with obtaining raw materials and intermediate goods is holding back the German economy,” the Munich-based institute said Friday. “Industry is experiencing a bottleneck recession.” The German economy, Europe's largest, has rebounded sharply from the...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Tesla is fighting the auto industry over fuel economy standards

Tesla is fighting the rest of the auto industry in the US over respecting the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements set back in 2016. Under CAFE, automakers have to achieve higher levels of fuel economy in the vehicles they sell in the US or otherwise face penalities, which they can avoid by buying credits from automakers who exceeded the requirements.
ECONOMY
Tech Times

4 Ways Technology is Reshaping the Auto Industry

The integration of technology into cars has changed the auto industry for the better. Cars are now more user-friendly and do more than take you from one location to another. They are more reliable, safer, and more comfortable. We expect future car technologies to be better and more useful. Here are 4 ways technology has transformed the auto industry.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
gmauthority.com

Microchip Supply To Stabilize Below Auto Industry Volume, Says Mark Reuss

This year, automotive headlines have been dominated by the ongoing global microchip shortage. Now, according to General Motors president Mark Reuss, the global microchip supply is expected to begin to stabilize, albeit at a level lower than desired. “We’re going to see a stabilization to some extent before we see...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Indian Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (or API) Industry – An Overview

According to World Health Organization, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (or API) is any substance or combination of substances used in a finished pharmaceutical product (or FPP) intended to furnish pharmacological activity or to otherwise have direct effect in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease, or to have an immediate impact in restoring, correcting or modifying physiological functions in human beings.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Auto industry's chip troubles spoil platinum group metals' party

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Palladium has the best chance of rebounding from a rapid sell-off of precious metals used by the auto industry, but the longer a chip shortage hobbling vehicle production lasts, the weaker its recovery may be, analysts said. Palladium, rhodium and platinum are embedded in vehicle...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Electric Three-Wheelers Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2026 | Terra Motors, Lohia Auto Industries, Saera Electric Auto

Latest research study titled Global Electric Three-Wheelers Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Electric Three-Wheelers Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Electric Three-Wheelers market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as ChongQing Zongshen Tricycle Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd., Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., Terra Motors India Corp., Lohia Auto Industries, Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd, Clean Motion, Xianghe Qiangsheng Electric Tricycle Factory & NINGBO DOWEDO INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO., LTD.
MARKETS
stlouisnews.net

Union cabinet announces PLI schemes for auto industry

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): To enhance India's manufacturing capabilities, Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes for the auto, auto-component, and drone industries. Briefing media about the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the PLI scheme has a budgetary provision of Rs 26,058...
ECONOMY
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Ford Ceasing Local Manufacturing is a Major Blow to Indian Automotive Industry

Following the news that automaker Ford announced to shut down both its vehicle manufacturing factories in India; Bakar Sadik Agwan, Senior Automotive Consulting Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:. “Ford has reportedly decided to bring the final curtain down on its presence in India...
BUSINESS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Troubled auto industry sends car care business booming

UTICA, Mich. – The automotive industry has taken a hit over the last year, as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a shortage of microchips required to produce new vehicles. Now, with the cost of used vehicles at an all time high, and with production of new vehicles nearly halted, people are investing in their current car -- and one business in particular is booming because of it: the car care industry.
UTICA, MI
FXStreet.com

China Industry Minister: There are 'too many' auto companies now, consolidation needed

Early Monday, Reuters quotes Xiao Yaqing, Minister of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology saying that currently there are "too many" auto companies in China and consolidation in the industry is needed. “China would encourage companies to consolidate to further increase industry concentration,” added Mr. Yaqing per Reuters. Additional...
ECONOMY
investorsobserver.com

Is Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock at the Top of the Auto Manufacturers Industry?

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is around the top of the Auto Manufacturers industry according to InvestorsObserver. TSLA received an overall rating of 51, which means that it scores higher than 51 percent of all stocks. Tesla Inc also achieved a score of 85 in the Auto Manufacturers industry, putting it above 85 percent of Auto Manufacturers stocks. Auto Manufacturers is ranked 92 out of the 148 industries.
ECONOMY
michiganradio.org

Auto industry woes grow, and it's about more than microchips now

Things just keep getting worse for the U.S. auto industry. Plant shutdowns because of a severe shortage of computer microchips are now happening for other reasons. "It has moved into all kinds of materials, transportation delays, it has moved into the labor shortage," said Alix Partners Managing Director Dan Hearsch. "Many things that we expected to have been resolved by now — not the least among them COVID itself."
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indian shares open lower as metal and auto stocks drop

BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday after four straight weeks of gains, weighed down by metal and auto stocks, while investors waited for cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its pandemic-era stimulus measures. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.3% to 17,526.9...
MARKETS
investing.com

Retailer EG Group to impose 30 stg limit on fuel in UK

(Reuters) - British retailer EG Group said on Friday it is imposing a purchase limit of 30 pounds per customer for fuel due to the "unprecedented customer demand" in the UK. "Due to the current unprecedented customer demand for fuel and associated supply challenges we have taken the decision to introduce a limit of £30 per customer on all of our grades of fuel," a company spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the limit will exclude HGV drivers and emergency services.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy