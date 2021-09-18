Indian Auto Component Industry - An Overview
The recent IPO of Sansera Engineering Ltd (NS: SASE ) drew our attention to the Indian auto component industry. The Indian auto component industry is a vital part of the Original Equipment Manufacturer (or OEMs) value chain. It has grown at a healthy rate over the last few years. However, the industry remains highly fragmented, with most companies in India and very few foreign companies operating in this space. The organized vertical of the Indian auto component industry consists of OEMs who manufacture high-value precision instruments. At the same time, the unorganized portion includes low-valued products catering to aftermarket services.in.investing.com
Comments / 0