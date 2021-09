Experts are calling for monthly payments as part of the fourth stimulus check. With numerous federal initiatives designed to alleviate the financial troubles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic now ending or on the approach of expiring, many people are concerned about what this means for millions of Americans who are still in grave financial straits. As fears of all help running out grow, experts are now advocating for further monthly assistance.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO