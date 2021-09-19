CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden’s failures increasingly clear

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 5 days ago

It’s been said Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Now it should be Joe Biden snoozed while Americans were murdered. He found it inconvenient to come back to Washington from vacation when his decision on Afghanistan collapsed into chaos. In just 7-plus months, Biden surpassed Jimmy Carter in gross incompetence. Of...

www.tribtoday.com

Washington Examiner

Biden and Harris are unfit for office and should resign

Imagine this: You're taking your weekly trip to the grocery store. As the grocery store clerk tells you the total for groceries, your first thought is, "They must have made a mistake; it can't be that much." You pay and push your cart off to the side and recheck the total, item by item. Then sticker shock sets in. The clerk has made no errors. Welcome to America, Biden/Harris style.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

N.Y. Times compares Biden to Trump

Citing moves on Afghanistan and the border, two N.Y. Times items compare President Biden to the predecessor he defeated:. A news story — "Biden Pushes Deterrent Border Policy After Promising 'Humane' Approach" — notes this week's images of the border roundup "could have come straight from former President Donald J. Trump’s immigration playbook."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Washington State
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden polls lowest in presidency as another shows even Trump is now more popular

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest levels since the beginning of his presidency, and a majority now disapprove of his performance for the first time, a Gallup poll revealed, as another poll shows former president Donald Trump more popular than him.Gallup conducted the survey between September 1 and 17 after the United States evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan. President Biden’s approval numbers are down six points from August, when 49 per cent of those polled approved of his performance and 48 per cent disapproved. Mr Biden saw his greatest decline with independent voters. In...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The closer: Biden in familiar role, to unite party on $3.5T

The time has come for President Joe Biden to close the deal — bring progressive and centrist Democratic coalitions together in Congress — if he has any hope of delivering on his domestic policy ambitions.As the House and Senate chase endless deliberations over the president’s big $3.5 trillion vision for a rewrite of the nation’s tax and spending priorities, Biden is being called upon by fellow Democrats to do what he is known for doing best: stitch together the party’s diverse and often unwieldly factions into a working majority to pass what would be a landmark piece of legislation.It...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

The swamp monsters who run Biden’s White House

“The evacuation was an extraordinary effort — under the most difficult conditions imaginable,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified on Sept. 13 about the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. “In the end, we completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with 124,000 people evacuated to safety.”. On Tuesday, Department...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Biden's big bet backfires

President Biden bit off too much, too fast in trying to ram through what would be the largest social expansion in American history, top Democrats privately say. Why it matters: At the time Biden proposed it, he had his mind set on a transformational accomplishment that would put him in the pantheon of FDR and JFK.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Partisan Arizona election review confirms Biden defeated Trump

A hand count from a controversial review of the 2020 US election results in Arizona's largest county closely tracked the official tally showing Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, a draft copy of a report expected to be delivered on Friday shows. The Republican-funded review found that Biden defeated former president Trump in Maricopa County by about 45,000 votes, a slight widening of the official margin of victory. The review by an inexperienced firm called Cyber Ninjas is unlikely to stop Trump from continuing to attack America's democratic system as he mulls another run for the White House in 2024. But it confirms what was already widely known -- that the 2020 election results will stand.
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

Biden tries to heal Democrats' divide on his spending plans

US President Joe Biden met Wednesday with the warring wings of his Democratic Party in an effort to save his troubled economic plans. The White House said in a statement Biden held three "productive and candid" meetings with two dozen members of Congress, as he dives in to try and settle an internal party squabble threatening to sink his ambitious social spending and infrastructure agenda. One meeting featured the two most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both are close Biden allies but are struggling to get their ranks in line behind the economic plans. Biden then met with a group of moderate Democrats, including senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have got cold feet about the huge price tag.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

