Warren, OH

Architecture of city’s 2 junior highs celebrated

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 5 days ago

Perfect triumphs of school architecture were Warren’s two new junior highs that were having the final touches put on, preparatory to opening. From the circle in front of each building, in which flag poles would be put, so that the flags could be easily raised and lowered and replaced when tattered, to the furnace room in the rear of the basement with its portable smokeless boilers that could be moved, nothing was omitted that could possibly add to the comfort, safety or convenience of teachers and pupils.

