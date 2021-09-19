Tribune seeks to honor county’s brightest youths with Twenty Under 20
WARREN — The Tribune Chronicle once again will honor the youngest and most impressive leaders in Trumbull County with the ninth annual Twenty Under 20 program. The Tribune Chronicle, along with co-sponsor Kent State University at Trumbull, will recognize 20 high-achieving individuals younger than 20 years old for their leadership skills through volunteerism, extracurricular activities and academic achievements.www.tribtoday.com
