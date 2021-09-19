CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

District maps more unfair than before

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 5 days ago

Things seem to be business as usual for Ohio Republicans when it comes to redistricting. In 2011, after maps were drawn in a “bunker,” voters went to the ballot box to reform how federal and statehouse seats are drawn. The newly formed Ohio Redistricting Commission took a tour across Ohio a few weeks ago, with no maps to show. Gov. Mike DeWine skipped out on the meeting to attend the Cincinnati Bengals training camp when the commission came to Youngstown.

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine

Comments / 0

Community Policy