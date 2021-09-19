District maps more unfair than before

Things seem to be business as usual for Ohio Republicans when it comes to redistricting. In 2011, after maps were drawn in a “bunker,” voters went to the ballot box to reform how federal and statehouse seats are drawn. The newly formed Ohio Redistricting Commission took a tour across Ohio a few weeks ago, with no maps to show. Gov. Mike DeWine skipped out on the meeting to attend the Cincinnati Bengals training camp when the commission came to Youngstown.