CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Matches to Make After Bellator 266

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Davis spoiled Yoel Romero’s Bellator MMA debut, and he might have ruined the best-laid plans of the promotion’s matchmakers along the way. While “Mr. Wonderful” is undoubtedly one of the top light heavyweight talents in the world regardless of promotion, his split-decision triumph over Romero in the Bellator 266 main event — which was more decisive than the scorecards indicated — creates some interesting questions at the top of the division. The Bellator light heavyweight grand prix is still ongoing, and Romero would have provided a fresh face to potentially challenge the winner of that tournament. Instead it’s Davis, with an 0-2 record against both Vadim Nemkov and Ryan Bader, who remains a prominent figure at the top of the weight class.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Phil Davis ecstatic to welcome Yoel Romero to Bellator, plans to make ‘the fight difficult for Yoel’

Phil Davis is eager to get the chance to welcome Yoel Romero to Bellator. In the main event of Bellator 266 on September 18 in San Jose the two will share the cage. Davis is coming off the grand prix loss Romero will be moving up to light heavyweight for is debut. It’s an intriguign mathup and for Davis, when he got the call he would be fighting Romero, he says it was an immediate yes.
UFC
scrapdigest.com

Yoel Romero is about to make his Bellator Debut on Sept 18

One of the most freakish MMA athletes ever, Yoel “The Soldier of God” Romero is set to make his Bellator debut against Phil Davis. Romero is already 44 years old, but his athleticism and explosiveness still defy logic. Not only that, but he has never been knocked out in his UFC run.
UFC
combatpress.com

Will Yoel Romero Make an Impact in Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Division?

Saturday night, former UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero will make a much-anticipated Bellator debut, when he faces fellow veteran Phil Davis in the main event of Bellator 266. Although, this will be Romero’s first light heavyweight bout in 10 years. Romero signed with Bellator in December of 2020. He was...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Edwards
Person
Roxanne Modafferi
Person
Corey Anderson
Person
Alejandra Lara
Person
Neiman Gracie
Person
Paul Daley
Person
Liz Carmouche
Person
Deanna Bennett
Person
Alex Polizzi
Person
Yoel Romero
Person
Ryan Bader
Person
Goiti Yamauchi
mmasucka.com

Bellator 266 Results

The Bellator cage in back in San Jose this weekend with a big light heavyweight main event while MMASucka provides Bellator 266 results throughout the day. In the main event, former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero finally makes his highly anticipated Bellator debut. Romero was originally scheduled to do so earlier this year as he was set to face Anthony Johnson in the opening round of the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. However, Romero was unable to pass his medicals and as a result was unable to fight. Now, Romero is scheduled to make his Bellator debut against former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis.
UFC
USA Today

Video: Will Yoel Romero win Bellator gold after coming up short in UFC?

It’s a dual event Saturday this weekend, with both the UFC and Bellator going head to head, but the most intriguing name on both cards may very well be Yoel Romero. At 44 years old, Romero is ready to make his promotional debut at Bellator 266 in San Jose, Calif., and he’s got a top contender right off the bat in former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. Romero never was quite able to claim UFC gold, losing interim and undisputed middleweight title fights to Robert Whittaker before closing out his tenure with a lackluster loss to current champ Israel Adesanya. For the one interim shot he did win by knockout against Luke Rockhold, Romero was two pounds overweight, which meant he wasn’t eligible for the title.
UFC
Sherdog

Lessons from The Weekend: Intelligence Beats Entertainment

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media. * * *. This past Saturday was a rare treat for MMA fans, as both the Ultimate Fighting...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sherdog

Fight Facts: Bellator 266

Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and cage curiosities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers. * * *. TOTAL NUMBER...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Hawaiian#Ko Tko
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Phil Davis defeats Yoel Romero at Bellator 266

Tonight’s Bellator 266 event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Yoel Romero taking on Phil Davis. Romero (13-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya for the UFC’s middleweight championship in March of 2020. That setback had marked Yoel’s third in a row, as ‘The Soldier of God’ had previously been outpointed by Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker.
UFC
Sherdog

Bellator 266 Salaries: Yoel Romero ($150,000) Leads Disclosed Event Payroll

Yoel Romero’s Bellator MMA debut didn’t go as planned, but the former UFC title challenger was nonetheless the highest-paid fighter on Saturday’s card. Romero earned a disclosed $150,000 salary for his split-decision loss to Phil Davis in the Bellator 266 headliner at the SAP Center in San Jose. Davis, meanwhile, took home $100,000 for his victory in the light heavyweight bout. The California State Athletic Commission recently released salary figures from the event.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
reviewjournal.com

Alvarez, Plant come to blows Tuesday before press conference

Turns out Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant don’t need boxing gloves or a ring to fight. They came to blows Tuesday in Los Angeles before the first press conference promoting their Nov. 6 bout at MGM Grand Garden for the undisputed super middleweight championship. The two faced off in front...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Special Match Takes Place After SmackDown Ends

The feel good moment. There are a lot of different ways to present a wrestling show but one of the easiest is to showcase the most popular wrestlers around. There will be a core group of wrestlers on the roster who are liked above the rest, but sometimes a different wrestler stands out. This can often be the case in their hometown, which was the case for a special moment this week.
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Reveals Lennox Lewis 2 and Boxing Heavyweight Champion

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is already back in training for another exhibition in the ring. Last November Tyson fought fellow boxing legend Roy Jones in a bout that ended in a draw but captured world attention. Tyson is now planning something even bigger. This December Tyson confirmed on the...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

‘Unstoppable’ Nick Diaz declares he’s ‘more dangerous than ever’ coming into UFC 266

UFC 266 is coming up fast on Sept. 25, 2021, and with it comes the return of Nick Diaz. The elder Diaz brother hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 — later changed to a “No Contest” after Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). “The Spider” wasn’t the only one to fail a drug test. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana metabolites and had Nevada Athletic Commission throw the book at him, issuing a five-year suspension and $165,000 fine.
UFC
New York Post

UFC star Sean O’Malley blasts transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin

UFC rising star “Sugar” Sean O’Malley wasn’t pleased with transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin’s win over Celine Provost earlier this month. “I don’t think that’s OK,” O’Malley said during a recent episode of his podcast about McLaughlin’s victory — which occurred 3 minutes and 32 seconds into the second round. The bout, at the Combate Global prelims in Miami, was McLaughlin’s debut fight.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy