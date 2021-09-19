CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duane 'Dog' Chapman's wedding survived sabotage threats

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuane 'Dog' Chapman's wedding was almost derailed after threats of sabotage. The 68-year-old TV star tied the knot for the sixth time earlier this month with Francie Frane in Colorado but the ceremony was nearly plunged into crisis after anonymous threats. According to The National Enquirer newspaper, there was a...

Duane Chapman thanks well-wishers after he marries again

Duane 'Dog' Chapman has broken his silence on his marriage to Francie Frane. Duane 'Dog' Chapman' has thanked everyone for their well-wishes after he tied the knot again. The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star - who was left devastated when his fifth spouse Beth died of cancer in June 2019 - married Francie Frane in Colorado on Thursday (02.09.21).
Dog the Bounty Hunter files for marriage license amid family drama

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is moving forward with fiancée Francie Frane, recently filing for a marriage license, despite disapproval from his children. TMZ reports Chapman filed for the license Friday in the state of Colorado. Daughters Bonnie and Cecily Chapman, however, have expressed their disdain for Dog’s decision to propose to Frane just 10 months after the death of their mother, Beth Chapman.
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wild Wedding: Slashed Tires, Paint-Throwing Threats, and Family Drama

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wedding to his sixth wife, Francie Frane, saw as much drama as one of his eponymous reality shows. One guest at the Colorado ceremony said their tires had been slashed. Another said that a “mysterious pungent odor” remained in their car long after the party of 100 people ended. The couple upped the number of security guards and guard dogs present after they received an anonymous threat of paint-throwing to ruin the bride’s dress. Dog’s daughters, 22-year-old Bonnie and 28-year-old Cecily, were not invited to the ceremony. A schism between Dog, legal name Duane Chapman, and daughters has widened in recent months after Bonnie and Cecily accused their father of cheating on their mother Beth and making racist and homophobic remarks. Chapman had promised never to remarry after Beth died in 2019. Bonnie said Frane traveled on a plane while knowing she was infected with COVID-19.
Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Chapman Claps Back at Sister Lyssa Defending Him Amid Family Feud

As the latest update in the Dog the Bounty Hunter's family drama, daughter Bonnie Chapman fires back at sister Lyssa Chapman over a post she made in support of her father amid several allegations Bonnie made against their dad. Lyssa attempted to show their father in a different light on Wednesday, sharing a photo of Duane "Dog" Chapman himself visibly tearing up while speaking with a fan on one of their visits taking Beth to the hospital for her throat surgery.
Ask Amy: Two friends share an awkward movie moment

Dear Amy: I am a recent college grad, home (for now) looking for full-time work. I’m looking to move somewhere new, make new friends, and live my young adult life to its fullest. While home and job hunting, I have spent the summer reconnecting with an old friend/flame, “Toby.” Toby...
Dog The Bounty Hunter Is Married

Dog the Bounty Hunter marries fiancée Francie Frane in a private ceremony on Thursday. The wedding comes two years after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman. Find out the details of their intimate ceremony here.
Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 17, Sticks Her Tongue Out, Says ‘Nothing Is Real’ Amid Family Drama

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami, 17, has broken her social media silence after it was confirmed she left her mom’s house to live with her dad. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s 17-year-old daughter Sami shared a defiant photo on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, just days after it was revealed that she had moved out to her mom’s house to go live with her dad.
