CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

A Calling for Charlie Barnes by Joshua Ferris review: dark farce for Philip Roth fans

By Cal Revely-Calder
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Charles A Barnes of Illinois is, among other things: a husband, and four times an ex; a father, blood and foster, to six; a one-time investor, inventor, cartoonist and, briefly, a local clown. Now he’s 68, and has cancer – well, the verdict goes back and forth; this novel is farce à la Roth – so his middle son Jake, a writer, is narrating Charlie’s life as dictated by the man himself.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Joshua Ferris: ‘ A House for Mr Biswas is as near to perfect as a book gets’

I’m a promiscuous and unstable reader. I toss books aside, stack them against the wall, box them up and exile them to the attic. But, boy, these books give as good as they get! They proliferate, they leer, they mock and oppress, they escape the attic, they come crashing down. Then there are those books I agree with, and that agree with me. The books given pride of place, the ones bought in multiple editions or because they have different covers. Here are three recent additions to that better class of books, all story collections: Saïd Sayrafiezadeh’s American Estrangement, Alix Ohlin’s We Want What We Want and Rachel Rose’s The Octopus Has Three Hearts.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Rose Plays Julie review – identity quest goes to truly dark places

A student’s search for her birth mother has haunting results in this tale from the innovative Irish directing team of Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor. “Who are you?” That’s a question that rings throughout the work of Dublin-born film-making duo Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor. Through a series of mesmerising features, shorts and video projects, the pair have explored ideas of history and duality in ways that are simultaneously baffling and unsettling, playful yet profound. In Rose Plays Julie, which feels like a ghostly horror-tinged companion piece to 2008’s brilliant Helen, they once again address the concept of past and present coexisting through the medium of role-playing, conjuring a deceptively slick psychological drama (it’s their most accessible feature to date) while retaining the austere sense of distance and performance that has defined their intriguing oeuvre.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Michael Constantine: Actor Died at 94

Death is never easy. Even when you know the person who passed is in a better place without pain or illness, it’s never easy to lose someone important to you. When the world loses a star, it’s difficult on so many. While we might not be close family or personal friends to legendary actor Michael Constantine, it doesn’t mean that the world is not in mourning over the loss of the 94-year-old actor. His long, successful career is one that made him not only a familiar face, but a welcome one, to millions of fans, but it also made him familiar to us in so many other ways. He brought us laughter, tears, horror, joy, and so much more throughout the course of his many characters in his career, and the world is sad.
CELEBRITIES
oswegonian.com

Mysterious ‘Dark and Shallow Lies’ impresses young adult fans

In September, “Dark and Shallow Lies” by Ginny Myers Sain officially released from Razorbill, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Since March 2021, when the cover of “Dark and Shallow Lies” was first revealed, Penguin Teen had been promoting the novel with little sneak peeks of the first chapter and character blurbs. They also sent out advance reader copies (ARCs) of the book to give reviewers and bloggers a chance to read it in hopes of receiving great feedback before publishing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
femalefirst.co.uk

REVIEW: True Calling

A story about regret, love, and purpose. When Josh Joseph (David Smith) decides to go against his plans and things he’s worked hard for, he gets a surprise when he travels back home to Yorkshire, and reunites with an old friend. The synopsis. Directed by Erik Knudsen, True Calling follows...
MOVIES
People

Jennifer Grey Gets Candid in 'Powerful' New Memoir Out of the Corner: 'Take Back Your Narrative'

Jennifer Grey found her happily ever after in the arms of Patrick Swayze in their iconic 1987 film Dirty Dancing. But in real life, the actress had many battles ahead of her. On Friday, Grey announced that she's written a book, Out of the Corner, in which she details her long journey to "reclaiming her sense of self." The deeply personal memoir will be published by Ballantine Books on May 3, 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

Melvin Van Peebles Dies: Iconic Filmmaker, Actor, and Novelist Was 89

Multi-hyphenate talent (director, writer, composer, actor, author) Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The news was announced on Wednesday by The Criterion Collection and Janus Films, which shared it on behalf of the entire Van Peebles family. The “giant of American Cinema” passed away on September 21 at home with his family. Van Peebles gave American independent cinema exactly what it needed, when it needed it most: an explosive shake-up, with his unfiltered expression of Black consciousness and energetic style. The anarchic 1971 blaxploitation classic “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” undeniably shifted the course of American film history, and...
Variety

‘Benediction’ Review: Terence Davies Finds Room for Himself in a Heartbreaking Siegfried Sassoon Biopic

In multiple interviews over the years, British filmmaker Terence Davies has baldly stated that being gay has ruined his life: “I hate it, I’ll go to my grave hating it … it has killed part of my soul,” he said in 2011, adding that his sexuality is the reason he remains single and celibate. Davies’ professed loneliness and sensitivity has bled through many of his films, wistfully entrenched as they often are in an unattainable past, most recently in a series of female-centered character studies: his swooningly melodramatic, cut-glass adaptation of Terence Rattigan’s “The Deep Blue Sea,” his amber-cast farm drama “Sunset Song” and his mannered, internalized Emily Dickinson portrait “A Quiet Passion.” Yet Davies has never directly addressed homosexuality in his oeuvre, for all its queer undercurrents; that it’s so openly and sensually a part of his intricate, intensely felt new film “Benediction” is the first of its many surprises.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Ferris
Person
Philip Roth
riverbender.com

Memoir by Philip Roth biographer to be reissued next week

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by Philip Roth biographer Blake Bailey will be reissued this fall after publisher W.W. Norton and Company dropped it amid multiple allegations against Bailey of sexual assault and harassment. Skyhorse Publishing announced Friday that Bailey's “The Splendid Things We Planned,” first published in 2014,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Third Coast Review

Review: Small Engine Repair Follows an Unlikely Family with an Unexpected Darkness

The topic of masculinity has been a common one in many movies made over the decades, almost to the point where I’m not sure anything new can be said about it. In many films of late, the subject has been toxic masculinity—and for good reason—but there are other stories that examine the bond male friends have with each other (especially those who grew up together) that can be as supportive as it is destructive, depending on the circumstances. The staggeringly acted and rough-around the edges new drama Small Engine Repair is just such a work. It comes courtesy of writer and first-time director John Pollono, who also stars in the film, based on his play.
MOVIES
revuewm.com

Review: 'A Slippery Slope' Hilariously Brings Farce Into the Modern Age

The new American sex farce, “A Slippery Slope” now in production at The Barn Theatre could be a very slippery slope, indeed. One can’t help but wonder if this historically sexist genre must be left behind at this point in time. But what one discovers upon seeing the premiere of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farce#Updikean#Nabokovian#American
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nader, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76. Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.” She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vulture

Comedy Actor Anthony Johnson Dead at 55

Anthony Johnson, an actor and comedian known for roles in movies like House Party and Friday, died this month, TMZ reported. He was 55. The outlet did not report a cause of death, but said Johnson was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store, before being pronounced dead at a hospital. Born in Compton, California, to a stuntman father, Johnson began acting with his role in the comedy House Party, in which he played E.Z.E. He went on to star in House Party 3, B*A*P*S, How to Be a Player, The Players Club, and most prominently, Friday, in which he plays the thief Ezal. Johnson also performed stand-up comedy and starred in music videos for rappers including Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. Per TMZ, Johnson was rumored to be involved in the upcoming final movie in the Friday series, Last Friday.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy