Houston, TX

3 injured in shooting at South Houston apartment complex

By Nora Mishanec
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people at a Houston apartment complex Saturday night. Officers responding to the Redford Apartments near Interstate 45 in South Houston around 8:30 p.m. found the three victims with gunshot wounds, according to officials with the Houston Police Department’s command center. Two victims were found at 1401 Redford Street and a third was found on the 1300 block of Redford Street, police said.

