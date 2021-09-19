CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC suffers 1-0 road loss Saturday evening to Real Salt Lake

By Sounders FC Communications
soundersfc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamir Kreilach scored the game’s lone goal as Sounders FC (13-5-6, 45 points) fell 1-0 on the road to Real Salt Lake (10-9-6, 36 points) on Saturday evening at Rio Tinto Stadium. It marked just the second road loss for Seattle this season, as the Rave Green now prepare for Wednesday’s Leagues Cup Final against Club León at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (7:00 p.m. PT / ESPN2, TUDN, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

#Seattle Sounders Fc#Real Salt Lake#Leagues Cup#The Rave Green#Club Le N#Pt Espn2#Tudn#Kjr Am#El Rey 1360 Am#Liga Mx#Xi#Summary Rsl#Lineups#Kelyn Rowe 46#Noah Powder 61
