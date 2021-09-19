MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC suffers 1-0 road loss Saturday evening to Real Salt Lake
Damir Kreilach scored the game’s lone goal as Sounders FC (13-5-6, 45 points) fell 1-0 on the road to Real Salt Lake (10-9-6, 36 points) on Saturday evening at Rio Tinto Stadium. It marked just the second road loss for Seattle this season, as the Rave Green now prepare for Wednesday’s Leagues Cup Final against Club León at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (7:00 p.m. PT / ESPN2, TUDN, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).www.soundersfc.com
