Georgia State

College football odds, picks: 3 best bets for Saturday night’s games, including Auburn vs. Penn State & Georgia vs. South Carolina

By Cody Williams
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest bets and college football picks for the late slate of games in Week 3 on Saturday with action on Auburn vs. Penn State and more. Saturday night in Week 3 of college football should be an absolute treat for fans with Auburn-Penn State headlining the slate but a plethora of other intriguing teams on the schedule as well, including Georgia, Oregon, Ole Miss, UCLA, BYU and many more all in action to cap off the day.

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
playpennsylvania.com

Auburn vs. Penn State Week 3 Betting Lines: College Game Day Comes to Happy Valley; Nittany Lions Odds to Make Playoffs Improve

It’s a much “happier” Happy Valley for Penn State football this season. They are 2-0 and back at a full capacity Beaver Stadium. A hot start (and an Ohio State loss) has improved Penn State’s chances of making the College Football Playoffs. Their odds to make the playoffs before the start of the season were +1300. They are currently +700 at DraftKings.
OHIO STATE
Bo Nix
CBS Sports

Auburn vs. Penn State: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

One of the most anticipated nonconference matchups of the season will take place under the lights in State College, Pennsylvania, when No. 22 Auburn faces No. 10 Penn State in the annual "whiteout" game. The Tigers have topped the 60-point mark in each of their first two games. A big reason why is that quarterback Bo Nix has shown more consistency this year than he has during his previous two seasons on The Plains.
AUBURN, AL
OCRegister

What’s next for USC? Oregon State and a QB decision

Oregon State (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12) at USC (2-1, 1-1) Oregon State update: The Beavers are coming off a 42-0 win over Idaho, their second win in a row and the second consecutive game in which they have scored over 40 points. The shutout win gave Oregon State the luxury of resting many of its starters in the second half this past weekend. … QB Chance Nolan has completed 70.3% of his passes for 634 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions through three games, while RB B.J. Baylor has rushed for 264 yards and seven TDs. … The Oregon State defense ranks ninth nationally at tackles for loss, averaging nine per game. The Beavers allow on three TFLs per contest, making the line of scrimmage an important battle for this game.
OREGON STATE
#Ncaa Football#American Football#Penn State Georgia#Auburn Penn State#Byu#Betsided#Tulane#Ole Miss#Tigers#The Nittany Lions#Fansided#Heisman Trophy#College Football Playoff
On3.com

College football officiating woes continue in Penn State vs. Auburn

Saturday has been a tough day for college football officiating. Earlier in the day, an interception was somehow called a reception in Ohio State vs. Tulsa, making for potentially the worst overturn in college football review history. And on Saturday night, the crew for Penn State vs. Auburn made a...
NFL
National football post

Maryland aims to stay unbeaten vs. road-tested Kent State

After quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa helped engineer a late comeback over Illinois to keep Maryland undefeated, the Terrapins will return home Saturday to close out their nonconference schedule against Kent State in College Park, Md. Maryland (3-0) got by the Fighting Illini 20-17 Friday night on a last-second field goal by...
MARYLAND STATE

