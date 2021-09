Sure your family raves about your burgers and brats on the grill, but do you think you have what it takes to enter a grilling competition? It’s not “Celebrity Top Chef”, but you’re going to get your chance to watch media stars from Sioux Falls and across South Dakota compete in this year’s “Grillin’ on the Green” competition during this year’s Sanford International.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 10 DAYS AGO