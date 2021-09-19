CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Ask the Doctors: Proactive care is a more whole-person approach

By ASK THE DOCTORS Column
Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago

Dear Doctor: I have painful bouts of dry eye, and my doctors have kept me bouncing between multiple medications for years with no explanation of why. I think you could help a lot of people by discussing dry eye and the things we can do on our own that will help.

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

6 Ways to ‘Live Younger Longer’ and Reduce Chances of Chronic Disease, According to a Mayo Clinic Doctor

How many times have you made New Year’s resolutions and abjectly failed to keep them? You’re not alone: January 17 is the average day on which most Americans give up trying. Ever joined a gym, never to darken its door? Again, you’re in good (bad) company: Nearly two thirds of US gym memberships go completely unused. Why are we so bad at changing our behavior, when the benefits of exercise and healthy eating are so desirable? Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this gap between idea and execution...
HEALTH
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
mibluesperspectives.com

Let’s Focus Together on Whole Person Health

As dentists, we see patients routinely — generally every six months for preventative care and oral exams. That gives us a couple of advantages over some of my physician colleagues: the time we spend with patients and continuity of care. The hygienists in our dental offices spend 45 to 60...
HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

6 Heart Health Questions to Ask Your Doctor

Routine doctor’s appointments might just seem like something you need to check off your to-do list, but if you go through them on auto-pilot, you’re doing yourself a disservice. Paying attention to exactly what your doctor is saying and asking the right questions is super-important—especially if you have any health concerns like high cholesterol.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dear Doctor#Textbook#Menopause#Omega 3 Fatty Acids
WBUR

Ask The Doctors: Vaccines For Kids, Mandates, And Booster Shots

According to the latest numbers from the state, the positive test rate is still hovering at 2.2%, with some 675 people in the commonwealth hospitalized with the virus, 170 in intensive care. The last time we saw numbers like that was April. President Joe Biden has announced a vaccine mandate...
BOSTON, MA
bizjournals

How the promise of proactive health care is becoming reality

It’s been health care’s White Whale for decades: a system of care that does more than simply treat illness and seeks to prevent sickness before it happens. The promise emerged in the 1980s when HMOs introduced a primary care-centered health care system. It was revived in the 2000s with consumer-driven health plans and their focus on cost and value. And again, in the 2010s, when value-based care moved discussion around healthcare payment models from quantity to quality. While these failed to fully deliver the promise of a proactive health care system, experts say they were critical building blocks. Yet, by all accounts, today’s system remains largely fragmented, inefficient, expensive, and entirely too reactive.
HEALTH
theleadernews.com

Local doctor: Don't neglect common care

The push to get COVID-19 vaccines to more and more people is among the most pressing issues facing medical professionals and public health officials, many of whom say that getting the vast majority of the population vaccinated is the best path toward ending a pandemic that has lasted for 18 months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Spokesman-Review

Ask the Doctors 9/18

Dear Doctor: I recently fainted in my kitchen and later learned it was because I was dehydrated, something I knew nothing about. I’m well into my 80s and in good health, but I never seem to get thirsty. How much should I drink? Can other liquids take the place of water?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Dundalk Eagle

Ask Stacy: How do I approach supporting my adult children?

Remember – Send me your stories and questions. All are confidential. You can email Ask Stacy at askstacyssw@gmail.com. You can also see follow up information and resources for each topic on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw. Question: Dear Stacy, How do I show support to my adult child(ren) without it coming out...
KIDS
Lake Geneva Regional News

More Madison-area doctors providing direct primary care

When Dr. Nicole Hemkes wanted to switch from hospital work to clinic care, the family medicine provider feared having the schedule of some colleagues: 25 patients a day, 15 minutes with each, and hours of insurance-related tasks — a recipe for burnout. In Middleton in early 2019, Hemkes opened a...
MADISON, WI
ScienceAlert

There's a Serious Problem With How Heart Symptoms Are Treated in Women, Study Reveals

When it comes to misbehaving hearts, getting the best possible care and timely treatment can be a matter of life or death. Unfortunately, it's been shown over and over again that women aren't as likely to get such care. A new study has reinforced that finding – although women and men have different proportions of types of heart conditions, new data reveal women with heart problems are less likely than men with similar conditions to receive treatment. "In this study, we assessed differences in the evidence-based treatment received by men and women with non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndromes and in their outcomes (in-hospital and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lincoln Journal Star

Ask the Doctors: Get nutrients from food, not supplements

Hello again, dear readers, and welcome to the continuation of this month's letters column. Our volume of mail keeps growing, so we'll be adding extra letters columns as needed. -- A reader asked about dietary supplements. "My doctor recently told me to stop taking probiotics and fish oil," he wrote....
NUTRITION
womenworking.com

Experts Reveal signs of Dementia Women Should Watch For & Why

As we grow older, our bodies go through many changes. Weakening muscles, stiffening joints, and changes in our memory are all natural parts of the aging process. For many women, these changes present an increased risk of developing various disorders and illnesses that can drastically alter our day-to-day life, such as dementia.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ScienceAlert

A Common Pain Relief Med Used in Pregnancy Should Be Taken With Caution, Experts Warn

Acetaminophen should be used sparingly to relieve the aches and pains of pregnancy, according to a review from a group of 91 scientists and medical experts who have called for more research into acetaminophen exposure potentially affecting the development of infants while still in the womb. Led by University of Massachusetts autism researcher Ann Bauer, the group reviewed 25 years of available data on painkillers in pregnancy, from epidemiological and lab studies, with a goal of increasing awareness among health professionals and pregnant people.  They say pregnant people should use acetaminophen at "the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible time" and only...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS Denver

Colorado Expert Discusses Studies On Whether COVID Infection Is Enough For Future Prevention

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – “Mostly more of comfort,” Roy Trujillo said as he showed up at a Stride Community Health vaccination site for a booster COVID shot. The vaccine has worked for him. He got it about four months after getting a case of COVID-19 last year. “My wife got it, too, and two of my granddaughters,” he said. Fortunately his case was mild. Roy, a retiree at 66, is one of millions now living life after infection with SARS-Co-V2. “You’re going to develop an immune response to that infection and that’s going to give you a boost in immunity,” explained...
COLORADO STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Doctors Say Covid Patients Ask For Deworming Drug Ivermectin

Hospital officials in Washington say Covid patients and their families are asking doctors to prescribe the deworming drug ivermectin as part of their treatment regimens. The drug isn’t recommended by federal or state health authorities for Covid, but patients are asking that it be administered anyway. Dr. Christopher Baliga from...
SEATTLE, WA
HIT Consultant

Chatbots in Healthcare: A More Humanized, Patient-Oriented Approach

The adoption of chatbots and virtual assistants, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, has revolutionized the healthcare industry. In many ways, chatbots have become ubiquitous, providing a more optimized user experience through digital means. The healthcare industry has already benefited immensely from this technology, namely...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy