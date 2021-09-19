BSU Oklahoma State13.JPG

The University of Notre Dame has a decree that Saturday afternoon Mass begins 30 minutes after the end of a mid-afternoon football game during the fall. When Saturday’s game against Purdue ended, many of the 74,000 fans in attendance moved in a stream across campus to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart for their service. By 7:30 p.m., they could be seen at the Lourdes Grotto — a rocky nook modeled after a shrine in Lourdes, France — lighting prayer candles and offering devotions. Their ritual mirrored what they’d seen on the field.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO