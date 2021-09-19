The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 19th, 2021

The S&P 500 has fallen hard during the trading session on Monday, breaking below a major trendline. Furthermore, the market is below the 50 day EMA, something that catches a lot of people’s attention. With this being the case, it is very likely that the 4350 level is an area where we have seen a little bit of support. At this point though, it looks as if the market is trying to break down rather significantly, and if that is going to be the case, then I might be a buyer of puts. I will not get crazy to the short side, because quite frankly it is just so difficult to imagine a scenario where I am comfortable shorting a market that is so highly manipulated. At this point, the market is struggling overall, and I would be cautious about anything the Federal Reserve says or does.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO