The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 19th, 2021

By Bob Mason
fxempire.com
 5 days ago

Bitcoin, BTC to USD, rose by 2.14% on Saturday. Reversing a 1.02% loss from Friday, Bitcoin ended the day at $48,308.0.

Almost $2 Billion in ETH Moved to Possible New Ethereum 2.0 and Cardano Rival

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Why Is Shiba Inu Outperforming Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trailing rival meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) in terms of 24-hour price gains. What Happened: SHIB traded 3.84% higher over 24 hours at $0.0000075, while DOGE was down 1.47% at $0.22 in the same period. Against major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH),...
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) is up 15.44% at $120.41. Decentralized Social’s current trading volume totals $778.94 thousand, a 0.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,274,001,917.
Bitcoin Price Sinks as China Takes Aim

The market sell-off can be traced back to developments in China, where the central bank has issued a nationwide ban on bitcoin transactions, blaming fraud, money laundering and energy consumption. China officials are also taking aim at bitcoin mining once again. Meanwhile, fears surrounding China’s debt-laden real estate developer Evergrande also seem to have spilled over into the crypto market.
Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum: prices are improving – Dogecoin is still on the ropes

Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum are still affected by a slide in prices. But the situation could improve a little. the Courses from Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum had lost a lot of value in the past few days. The reason for this was turbulence on the stock and stock market, which also had an impact on crypto currencies.
Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Take Control and Eye sub-$44,000…

After a bearish end to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, it's been a particularly bearish morning. At the time of writing, Bitcoin, BTC to USD, was down by 5.09% to $44,833.0.
Coinbase Scraps Plans for Crypto Lending Program

The move comes days after U.S. regulators said it would sue Coinbase if it went ahead with its program allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets. “As we continue our work to seek regulatory clarity for the crypto industry as a whole, we’ve made the difficult decision not to launch the USDC APY program,” Coinbase’s blog post said.
Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weak Recovery as Investors Rush into Other Safe-Haven Assets

Gold futures are edging higher on Monday after recovering from earlier weakness. The rebound in prices is being fueled by hedge buyers and a drop in Treasury yields, but gains are likely being capped by a stronger U.S. Dollar. The catalyst behind the selling is a sell-off in the global equity markets on fear of contagion due to financial market turmoil in China.
S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Break Trendline

The S&P 500 has fallen hard during the trading session on Monday, breaking below a major trendline. Furthermore, the market is below the 50 day EMA, something that catches a lot of people’s attention. With this being the case, it is very likely that the 4350 level is an area where we have seen a little bit of support. At this point though, it looks as if the market is trying to break down rather significantly, and if that is going to be the case, then I might be a buyer of puts. I will not get crazy to the short side, because quite frankly it is just so difficult to imagine a scenario where I am comfortable shorting a market that is so highly manipulated. At this point, the market is struggling overall, and I would be cautious about anything the Federal Reserve says or does.
Audius & Zcash Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose 32.66% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.53 billion, which is 4.82% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,287,500,428.
Crypto Roundup: September 13th, 2021

After a flash crash, last Tuesday as El Salvador officially made Bitcoin legal tender, the leading cryptoasset has steadied around $45K. What was expected to be a historic day of celebration became one of the most volatile days of the year. The party was cut short by technical problems, and Bitcoin dropped by $10K in a matter of hours. It then clawed back losses over the next few days as Panama revealed its own Bitcoin legislation and Ukraine moved ahead with legalization.
Mdex, Curve DAO Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) is up 26.55% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $518.22 million, which is 3.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,730,519,844.
