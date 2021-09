EUGENE, Ore. – The 18th-ranked Penn State women's volleyball team dropped to 5-2 on the season with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 27-25) loss to No. 11 Oregon on Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks remained unbeaten at 6-0. The match was a part of the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge. The Nittany Lions wrap up play at the event with a match against No. 14 Stanford on Saturday at 7 p.m. (ET).

