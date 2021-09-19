CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The explanation for seemingly irrational COVID behavior, by Tyler Cowen

By Tyler Cowen Bloomberg News
Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany reactions to COVID-19 can be explained by one simple concept with an awkward name: intertemporal substitution. It helps to make sense of many behaviors that otherwise might appear irrational. At the most basic level, intertemporal substitution means shifting an action or event to a more appropriate or advantageous time....

pressofatlanticcity.com

Nurse Boss
5d ago

I fear you suffer a common ailment--cognitive dissonance. Making actual square shaped fact fit into a round hole to validate strongly held belief. Have you ever worried much about your immunized child contracting measles at school from a deplorable measles unvaxxed child? Probably not. Do you realize that every person in the US has a lifetime 1 in 100 risk of getting HIV? Or that 3x times as many kids die from car accidents annually than Covid? If the media and government put the same effort and time into eliciting fear into hindrance of daily life norms, would there be similar avoidance, outrage? Did watching a 1000 marchers gathered onto a city street last year (I was one) worry you as much as 50 outdoor church attendees singing hymns? Who knew Orwell was a prophet...

ch
4d ago

A vaccine mandate is illegal and immoral. Biden is joining Hitler as one if histories most evil men with this effort to force an experimental drug into Americans. An experimental drug so untrusted by it's own manufacturers that they will not take it, and required that Biden shield them from liability when others took it. Again, biden is demonstrating that Democrats are evil....and defining a segment of the population that has a slave mentality and will do anything the STATE orders. A mentality that is most accepting of socialism and hateful of American individualism. A mentality that does not deserve American citizenship........So as the unvaccinated are being discriminated against by this evil, their choices are limited. Either quit and let the vaccinated slaves do all the work, stay and sue, or submit to the vaccine mandate and take out your anger on the business and it's employees.  Remember...."All that is necessary for evil to succeed is that good men do nothing.” ~ Edmund Burke

William Shakespeare
4d ago

The reason vaccinated people have to wear masks is so they don't contract breakthrough infections from unvaccinated people and share them with others. Try to remember that there OTHER PEOPLE on this planet. It's not all about YOU.

