Hamilton Township, NJ

Hamilton Township's good compromise on bamboo regulation depends on control

Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton Township recently proposed regulating bamboo to prevent it from harming neighboring properties or annoying their owners. The state League of Municipalities has estimated that about a fourth of N.J. towns have enacted or considered requiring property owners to control their plantings of bamboo, a tall and strong Asian plant. Some of the thousand species are “clumping” types more easily controlled, but “running bamboo” is harder to restrain and can crack building foundations and in-ground pools.

pressofatlanticcity.com

