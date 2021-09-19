Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and Dustin Garneau homered as the Detroit Tigers beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Tampa Bay has a 7 ½ game lead over second place Boston. Toronto is 8 ½ games back, with the New York Yankees trailing by 10 Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was placed on the COVID-19 related IL with general illness symptoms before the game, while shortstop Taylor Walls was scratched from the lineup due to general illness. Tigers center fielder Derek Hill left in the fifth with a left knee injury after laying a bunt down, making contact with first baseman Ji-Man Choi near the bag and then stepping awkwardly on the back of the base.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two of those scoring throws going to Jalen Nailor, and Michigan State extended its unbeaten start by topping No. 24 Miami 38-17 on Saturday. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Spartans. They’re 3-0 and off to their best start since 2015. Jayden Reed also had a scoring catch for Michigan State, which forced four turnovers. D’Eriq King set school records with 38 completions and 59 attempts for Miami. Charleston Rambo tied a school record with 12 catches for Miami, good for 156 yards and both of the Hurricanes’ touchdowns.

ANN ARBOR, Mich (AP) — Blake Corum rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns as No. 25 Michigan routed Northern Illinois 63-10 on Saturday. The Wolverines (3-0) scored touchdowns on their first nine drives, eight of them on the ground. The 10th drive also included a touchdown run but it was called back for a holding penalty and Michigan turned the ball over on downs. Northern Illinois responded with its touchdown with 8:28 remaining.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Max Johnson passed for 372 yards and a career-best five touchdowns in less than three quarters, LSU defensive end Andre Anthony returned a fumble for a 33-yard score, and the Tigers topped Central Michigan 49-21. Johnson completed 26 of 35 passes but was pulled after throwing an interception that was returned 20 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Deion Smith had touchdown catches of 28 and 40 yards in the first quarter as the Tigers raced to a 21-0 lead. LSU freshman tight end Jack Bech had one-handed 20-yard touchdown and Devonta Lee had a 21-yard TD catch.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kaleb Eleby threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns and Western Michigan stunned Pittsburgh 44-41. La’Darius Jefferson ran for 78 yards and two scores for the Broncos (2-1). Western Michigan came into Heinz Field as a 15-point underdog and left it with its first victory over a Power 5 school in five years. Kenny Pickett tossed six touchdowns for the Panthers (2-1) but Pitt allowed 516 yards of offense.

UNDATED (AP) — Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams returns to Green Bay on Monday night to face his former team for the first time. Williams rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 19 touchdowns while teaming up with Aaron Jones to give the Packers a quality running-back tandem from 2017-20. The Packers signed Jones to a four-year, $48 million contract in the offseason while Williams departed for the Lions via free agency. Williams remains popular with many of his former Packers teammates. Jones says he and Williams still talk to each other every week.