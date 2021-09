(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney is reporting 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 since this past Monday, now with 110 active cases involving Richland County residents with all of the individuals in home isolation. The latest Richland County statistics show 89 people are quarantined now due to contact and 3 people are hospitalized. There have now been 39,623 COVID-19 tests conducted in Richland County with 36,931 negative results. The TB&H Office in Olney is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Call for details at 392-6241 or go online at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO