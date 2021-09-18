CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SURVEY

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BLOOMINGTON) The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will soon be gathering information about production practices from producers across Illinois, all part of the 2021 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). The October survey answers are confidential and is the second of three phases from earlier this year to next spring. For more information and details about the upcoming Agricultural Resource Management Survey, visit the www.nass.usda.gov/go/arms website.

