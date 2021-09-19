CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghost's Tobias Forge: Working with Metallica is a pinch-yourself moment

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost's Tobias Forge says he has to pinch himself when he thinks about working with Metallica. The Swedish rock band recorded their cover of 'Enter Sandman' for James Hetfield and co's 'The Black Album' 30th-anniversary compilation, 'The Metallica Blacklist', and has previously supported the iconic Thrash metallers on tour. And...

