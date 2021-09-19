Ghost's Tobias Forge: Working with Metallica is a pinch-yourself moment

At the end of the 80s, Metallica found themselves with a decision to make. After four ground-breaking albums, culminating in 1988’s acclaimed but ponderous …And Justice For All, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Jason Newstead and Lars Ulrich had painted themselves into a corner. They could either continue in the same vein, writing ever-lengthening songs with endlessly repetitive riffs, or opt for a radical change in direction. They elected to take the latter path, and for their next release joined forces with producer Bob Rock, whose more recent credits had included Mötley Crüe’s Dr Feelgood, The Cult’s Sonic Temple and Kingdom Come’s self-titled debut: commercial successes one and all. The resulting album showcased a band that had completely reinvented itself and which, in doing so, was discovered by a whole new audience. Songs were pared back to their core, the flab and repetition consigned to the bin – it’s no accident that the longest songs on the album are roughly equal in length to the shortest cuts on …Justice – and although the process was far from painless the means more than justified the end.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO