CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Orleans Saints lose two more assistants for game vs. Carolina Panthers amid COVID-19 protocols

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe list of assistant coaches not with the New Orleans Saints for their game Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers grew on Saturday. The Saints announced that defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass rush specialist Brian Young will not be with the team for its second game of the season due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff, the team said, adding that offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will be with the club in Carolina.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Jets should trade for Sam Darnold right now

Without debate, the New York Jets must trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Leave it up to the New York Jets to make another GOB Bluth-level huge mistake by trading away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and then drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall out of BYU. Done...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Saints#Covid 19#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
The Spun

Kenny Stills Has A 2-Word Message For Saints Fans

On Monday night, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo announced that Kenny Stills is signing with the New Orleans Saints. This will mark the veteran wideout’s second tenure with the franchise. The Saints selected Stills in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact in Sean...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Has Plenty Of Praise For Jameis Winston And Sean Payton’s Saints Offense

BOSTON (CBS) — No one talks up an opponent like Bill Belichick, whether the Patriots head coach is talking about an all-time great or someone who is… not all that good. We’re all patiently waiting for next week when Belichick will have no option but to discuss an upcoming matchup with Tom Brady. At that point, he’ll actually have to talk about the GOAT, which should be real interesting after the quarterback led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title after leaving New England. But first, Belichick and the Patriots have to worry about the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. And...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

New Orleans Saints: Madden simulation vs. Panthers in Week 2

The New Orleans Saints are 1-0 after blowing out the Packers in an unexpected Week 1 thrashing. Madden didn’t predict a victory from the Saints but then again, not many people did. The video game projected it’d be a close game but that NOLA would fall shy of starting 1-0...
NFL
chatsports.com

Panthers vs Saints injury report: All systems go for Carolina ahead of Week 2 showdown with New Orleans

The Panthers have all of their players available for Sunday’s game against the Saints as no players are listed on the official injury report. This is especially good news for right tackle Taylor Moton, who was limited in practice today with a groin injury. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones was also limited today with a groin injury, but is cleared to play on Sunday.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Saints to be without seven assistants due to COVID-19 protocols

Following reports earlier this week of several Saints assistants testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced which coaches will miss their Week 2 game due to the NFL’s coronavirus protocols. Run-game coordinator and tight ends coach Dan Roushar, offensive line coach Brendan Nugent, wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson, running backs...
NFL
The Oregonian

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL Week 2 online (9/19/21)

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) and the Carolina Panthers (1-0) both posted impressive wins last week. Now, these teams with big playmakers on both sides will clash to see who stays undefeated in Week 2. This matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 19 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on FOX.
NFL
MassLive.com

Panthers vs. Texans: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Thursday Night Football 2021 (NFL Week 3)

Thursday Night Football returns for the 2021 NFL season as the Houston Texans take on the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. It’s set to be a fascinating matchup between quarterbacks. On one side, former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has the Panthers out to a 2-0 start with his new team. Meanwhile, the Texans are going with rookie Davis Mills at quarterback after an injury to Tyrod Taylor -- with Deshaun Watson still not playing amid his sexual assault allegations. Mills will be going up against a Carolina defense that leading the NFL in passing yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, total yards allowed, points allowed and sacks.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce Injury Update On Star RB Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers are going to have to close out tonight’s game without the services of Christian McCaffrey, their star running back. Early in the second quarter, McCaffrey exited the game as Carolina drove deep into Houston Texans territory. The drive ended with backup running back Chuba Hubbard getting stopped on 4th-and-1.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy