Two more Saints coaches held out of Panthers game due to COVID-19 protocols

By Saints Wire
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hits just keep coming. The fully-vaccinated New Orleans Saints coaching staff has been managing a series of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, and on Saturday the team announced two more coaches will miss Sunday’s away game with the Carolina Panthers: defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and his assistant Brian Young. Both coaches must return negative test results in two consecutive days before they may rejoin the team.

