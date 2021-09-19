Adult Swim Says Goodbye to Family Guy With Emotional Promo
Adult Swim has officially said their goodbyes to Family Guy after 18 years with an emotional promo! It was first reported within the last few months that Family Guy would be totally shifting its syndication networks due to the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney. It was then reported that the final episodes of Family Guy would be airing on Adult Swim on Saturday, September 18th, and this was further confirmed when it was officially announced that all seasons of the series, including the previously unavailable first 14 seasons, would be airing with FXX and Freeform.comicbook.com
Comments / 72