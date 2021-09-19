CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adult Swim Says Goodbye to Family Guy With Emotional Promo

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdult Swim has officially said their goodbyes to Family Guy after 18 years with an emotional promo! It was first reported within the last few months that Family Guy would be totally shifting its syndication networks due to the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney. It was then reported that the final episodes of Family Guy would be airing on Adult Swim on Saturday, September 18th, and this was further confirmed when it was officially announced that all seasons of the series, including the previously unavailable first 14 seasons, would be airing with FXX and Freeform.

comicbook.com

Comments / 72

Law&Order
4d ago

Disney needs to be broken up. They're destroying American culture and have a monopoly on entertainment. BREAK UP THE HOUSE OF MOUSE.

Reply(1)
24
PatRioTiCm0m
4d ago

Family Guy definitely helped adult swim and Robot Chicken. I'm actually very upset about this because for 18 years I've depended on Family Guy on Adult Swim at 11pm to 12 EVERY NIGHT. I may be unable to fall asleep now actually. I don't know what I'm going to do.

Reply(8)
11
