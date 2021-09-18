NASCAR DFS Playbook: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

The WNBA DFS Playbook is finally back, though just barely. We write a playbook for every WNBA DFS slate with three or more games, and while there are three games Sunday, one is at 3:00 pm EST and the others are in the evening. While it isn’t unusual for the sites to offer different slates in this situation, I was surprised to see DraftKings offer all three games while FanDuel has just the two late games. When a similar situation comes up for Premier League slates, it is usually the opposite. In any event, if you want to play any Mystics or Sky players, you’ll have to do it on DraftKings. Just be sure you come back in the evening to check lineups before the late games.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO