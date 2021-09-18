CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR DFS Playbook: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

By Matthew Selz
fantasyalarm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday night under the lights at the best short track in NASCAR? Yes, please! Add on to that that it’s an elimination race in the playoffs and things are going to get bonkers, just look at the finish to the Xfinity race on Friday night (which wasn’t a playoff race). This is a long race, 500 laps long, so buckle up for a ton of craziness and changes throughout the race. Also get ready for a ton of dominator points and laps completed points to be doled out as well.

www.fantasyalarm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Defending series champion Elliott ready to go all-out at Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway seems custom- made for Chase Elliott. Elliott won the last three NASCAR Cup Series playoff cut-off races on his way to winning the 2020 Cup Series championship. He has shown plenty of speed in recent visits to Bristol Motor Speedway, producing a victory in the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race.
MOTORSPORTS
Sporting News

NASCAR at Bristol results: Kyle Larson wins hectic Bass Pro Shops Night Race as Round of 16 concludes

Is there any other way for a race at Bristol to end?. In the final clash of the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16, several drivers had flat tires and the leaders made contact as the race neared its conclusion, including some crucial bumping between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick, who were battling for the lead with Kyle Larson. Elliott wound up with a flat and Larson, with help from Elliott's blocking, wound up passing Harvick with three laps remaining to take the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elimination Race#Playbook#Xfinity
Autoweek.com

Surprises Aplenty For NASCAR’s Playoff Drivers After the Bristol Night Race

There were a couple of shocking surprises when NASCAR trimmed its 16-driver Playoff field to 12 in Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Michael McDowell, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick, and former champion Kurt Busch didn’t finish well enough to advance to the upcoming Round 2 races at Las Vegas, Talladega, and Charlotte.
MOTORSPORTS
WFMZ-TV Online

NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

Larson wins at Bristol while Harvick and Elliott feud. Kyle Larson denied Kevin Harvick his first win of the season with a masterful pass at Bristol Motor Speedway. But Larson's sixth win of the season was overshadowed by a post-race skirmish between Harvick and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott. Tempers were so hot that Harvick declared “I’m ready to rip somebody’s head off” to a crowd undecided if Harvick or Elliott should be booed or cheered. Elliott was angry that hard racing had caused a flat tire on his car and the retaliation was to deliberately slow Harvick, which gave Larson the chance to catch him for the win.
BRISTOL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasyalarm.com

WNBA DFS Playbook: September 12

The WNBA DFS Playbook is finally back, though just barely. We write a playbook for every WNBA DFS slate with three or more games, and while there are three games Sunday, one is at 3:00 pm EST and the others are in the evening. While it isn’t unusual for the sites to offer different slates in this situation, I was surprised to see DraftKings offer all three games while FanDuel has just the two late games. When a similar situation comes up for Premier League slates, it is usually the opposite. In any event, if you want to play any Mystics or Sky players, you’ll have to do it on DraftKings. Just be sure you come back in the evening to check lineups before the late games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fantasyalarm.com

PGA DFS Playbook: Fortinet Championship

Congratulations to Patrick Cantlay on winning the 2021 Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup Title. The man has won nearly $20 million dollars in the last month on the PGA Tour, not too shabby. I feel like he was forgotten after a slow start to the season but ended up winning four times this season. Jon Rahm played fantastic but just couldn’t overtake Cantlay. It was one heck of a 2020-2021 PGA Tour season and I can’t image the 2021-2022 season topping it. But I sure hope it does.
GOLF
Kingsport Times-News

Bass Pro Shops to feature intense battles for final playoff spots

BRISTOL, Tenn. — It’s a dead heat going into the final laps of the cutoff for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The playoff field will be condensed from 16 drivers to 12 at the end of Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch each have 2,053 points, tied for that 12th spot.
BRISTOL, TN
fantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Baseball Interleague Impact: September 20 - September 26

It’s Sunday, so you know what that means! It’s time to take a look at the interleague matchups for the upcoming week and determine how it will affect our fantasy lineups. What fantasy players stand to gain some value? You’ll find that and more here at Fantasy Alarm!. This week,...
MLB
fantasyalarm.com

PGA DFS Core Plays: Ryder Cup

We've got our official morning pairings and matchups for this weekend's Ryder Cup. I will be extremely difficult to pick players for this showdown style DFS tournament for the Ryder Cup. You don't know how many rounds each player will play at this point. The only 16 of the 24 players are participating in the morning session on Friday, so obviously if you pick anyone not in those 16, they will not participate in all five rounds. We can all guess and speculate all we want but you've got to go with your gut and that's what I'm doing here with these core plays. There is no spot in the core plays for my captains picks but here are the only players I would consider …
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy