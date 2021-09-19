Brian H. Lee 1957-2021

WARREN — Brian H. Lee, 64, took his final curtain call on Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021, of complications from diabetes. Brian was born in Corry, Pa., on July 17, 1957, the son of Theda Cupples Lee, who raised him, and Howard E. Lee. He lived all of his life in the Warren / Youngstown area until moving to Jacksonville, Fla., in 2019, for health reasons. He attended Warren Western Reserve High School. He graduated with academic honors from Trumbull Business College, with an associate degree in medical transcribing and coding. His last employment in Ohio was at Infocision in Austintown.