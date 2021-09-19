CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eA0MG_0c0iIuQK00

Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a Tottenham Hotspur side aiming to bounce back from a heavy loss at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Romelu Lukaku scored with each of his two shots on target as a clinical Chelsea team dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend to move to 10 points in the Premier League.

The Belgian striker was then on target again as the Blues won their opening match of the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, and the 28-year-old has now scored four times in as many games following his return to Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League updates

Tottenham’s perfect start to the Premier League season was brought to an abrupt end following the 3-0 defeat at Palace but Nuno Espirito Santo has won both of his opening home games in charge of the club, including a 1-0 win over Manchester City on the opening weekend of the season.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 19 September.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage staring at 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Spurs are set to be without Son Heung-min and Eric Dier due to injury, while Japhet Tanganga is serving his one-match suspension after he was sent off at Palace last weekend.

Nuno was then dealt a further blow as Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn suffered injuries during the 2-2 draw against Stade Rennes on Thursday, with both players set to be ruled out of the meeting with Chelsea today. Bryan Gil could come in for his first Premier League start.

The Spurs manager is set to be boosted, however, by the return of Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso following the end of their quarantine. Due to the absence of Dier and Tanganga, Nuno may be forced to put Sanchez and Romero straight into his starting team in the centre of defence.

Chelsea manager Tuchel could have N’Golo Kante available if the Frenchman recovers from an ankle injury suffered against Liverpool before the international break.

The form of Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho could see Tuchel be patient with Kante’s return, however, while Christian Pulisic remains sidelined with an ankle injury picked up on international duty with the USA.

Confirmed line-ups:

Spurs XI: Lloris (c), Emerson Royal, Dier, Romero, Reguilón, Ndombele, Højbjerg, Lo Celso, Alli, Son, Kane

Subs: Winks, Doherty, Gollini, Skipp, Sánchez, Gil, Rodon, Scarlett, Davies

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta (c), Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Havertz, Mount, Lukaku

Subs: Werner, James, Chalobah, Kanté, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Ñíguez, Chilwell, Bettinelli

Odds

Tottenham: 15/4

Draw: 11/4

Chelsea: 3/4

Prediction

It’s hard to imagine anything other than a Chelsea win given the form of Romelu Lukaku and the number of absences in the Spurs squad. Thomas Tuchel’s side haven’t played anywhere near their best over their last two matches but still picked up wins over Villa and Zenit - and it’s Lukaku who has been the difference. He could be set for another big performance against an untested centre-back partnership. Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea

Comments / 1

Related
Tom's Guide

Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream should prove to be another intriguing clash between two sides with very different ambitions for the season. The Blues are unbeaten so far and sit near the top of the table with seven points; they'll already be planning a title bid. Meanwhile, Villa are squarely in the middle of the standings with a win, a loss and a draw, and will instead be more concerned with those below them. Can they prove to be a thorn in Chelsea's side once again?
NFL
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Zenit on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Chelsea will be hoping new star striker Romelu Lukaku will continue his scoring ways in their Champions League fixture against Zenit on Tuesday night.The Belgian international has scored three goals so far in the Premier League; most recently he hit a brace against Aston Villa and the Blues will look for the star front man to carry that form over to their European title defence.After securing the trophy in May, breaking Manchester City hearts with a 1-0 victory, big things have been predicted for Thomas Tuchel’s side once more.The club have already added the Super Cup to Tuchel’s trophy cabinet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Andreas Christensen to stay at Chelsea after club ups offer

What the papers sayStamford Bridge seems set to be Andreas Christensen‘s home for a while longer with the announcement of a new deal expected in coming days. The Sun reports the 25-year-old defender, who was shopped around by Chelsea 18 months ago, will soon sign a £120,000 a week contract with the club after they previously offered the Denmark international less than the £78,000 weekly wage he earns now.James Rodriguez is almost out of the door at Everton according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Colombian will soon sign with Qatari club Al Rayyan after travelling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Thomas Tuchel
AFP

Man Utd crash out of League Cup, Spurs, Chelsea advance

Manchester United crashed out of the League Cup as West Ham avenged their painful loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, while Chelsea and Tottenham survived penalty shoot-outs to reach the fourth round on Wednesday. It was also West Ham's first victory at Old Trafford since 2007, earning them a home tie against holders Manchester City in the last 16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Chelsea face Man City test as Liverpool, Man Utd bid to keep pace

Chelsea host Premier League champions Manchester City in a stiff test of the leaders' title credentials on Saturday as Liverpool and Manchester United bid to keep pace with Thomas Tuchel's side. The Blues look well-equipped to end the season as English champions for the first time since 2017 after signing Romelu Lukaku to add a cutting edge to their attack. But Liverpool, the 2020 title winners, and Manchester United are matching them, with all three teams locked on 13 points after five games. AFP Sport takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the weekend action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Tottenham Hotspur#Aston Villa 3 0#Belgian#The Champions League#Palace#Spurs#Stade Rennes#Frenchman#Bettinelli Odds Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Sports

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Barcelona will play their first Champions League group stage match (on Paramount+) since Lionel Messi's shocking departure to PSG when the Spanish club welcomes title contenders Bayern Munich to the Camp Nou Tuesday. Barca are heavy underdogs at home against a team that has given them nightmares in the past, including that 8-2 defeat in the competition in 2020. Bayern, with a loaded squad and coming off a convincing win over RB Leipzig, are favorites to walk away with Group E, which also includes Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv. Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:
UEFA
The Independent

Tottenham and England greats pay tribute to ‘best goalscorer ever’ Jimmy Greaves

Footballing greats past and present have hailed Jimmy Greaves as “the best goalscorer to ever play” and compared him to Lionel Messi as tributes continue to pour in following the death of the former Tottenham, England and Chelsea striker.Greaves, who died at home on Sunday morning aged 81, suffered a stroke in May 2015 which had left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had struggled with alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.His former Spurs team-mate Alan Mullery told Sky Sports: “He was a wonderful, wonderful footballer, the best goalscorer to ever play.“He had to play (in an era)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino dismisses talk of a rift with Lionel Messi

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down talk of a rift with Lionel Messi as the Argentina superstar faces a battle to be fit for the Champions League clash with Manchester City.The 34-year-old was replaced during the second half of Sunday’s 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Lyon although appeared to be less than happy with the decision.However, after PSG confirmed Messi had undergone a scan on his left knee and is awaiting a full assessment of the damage, Pochettino insisted there was no issue.He told a press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Metz: “In order...
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsene Wenger feels ‘very responsible’ for Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey’s injuries

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he feels “very responsible” for Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere’s injury issues during his time as Arsenal manager.The Frenchman believes that the introduction of a VAR system has brought added respect for attacking players.He explained that that may mean fewer injury problems for “more technical” players.“I see more positivity. Before there was more kicking and I must say the media allowed that,” Wenger told The Telegraph of changes to football in recent years.“The VAR has brought more respect for the offensive game. Sometimes the more technical guys were kicked. Why? It was not very encouraging. We have moved forward from that.“We always tried. It was a frustration sometimes. When I look back at players like [Jack] Wilshere, [Aaron] Ramsey who have been injured early in their career and when you are a manager you feel very responsible for that.”Wenger is now Chief of Global Football Development for Fifa and has been heavily criticised for his plans for biennial World Cups.He left Arsenal in 2018 before the end of his contract, bringing to a close a 22-year tenure at the club that brought three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward to miss Metz encounter ahead of Man City clash

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 encounter with Metz after suffering a knee injury.The Argentine star was taken off during the second half of PSG’s win against Lyon on Sunday. PSG are due to meet Manchester City in a marquee Champions League Group A clash next Tuesday, 28 September.“Lionel Messi, following a knock received on his left knee, had an MRI this morning which confirms the signs a bone bruise,” said a statement from the French club.“A new scan will be performed in 48 hours.”PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino had been criticised for his decision to take off Messi...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Norwich vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Carabao Cup fixture

Jurgen Klopp will look to extend Liverpool’s good start to the season in their Carabao Cup fixture against Norwich on Tuesday night.Not only are they joint top of the Premier League with Chelsea but they also won their first Champions League group match against AC Milan.The team’s latest win was a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace and manager Klopp discussed team rotation after the match. He told the club website: “We will rotate, we always rotated, but you see in the last line in the last years we couldn’t rotate really because there were always a maximum of two fit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

254K+
Followers
113K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy