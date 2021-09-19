CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Tottenham vs Chelsea on TV today? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Tottenham Hotspur will aim to bounce back from their first defeat under Nuno Espirito Santo when they host an in-form Chelsea side in the Premier League today.

Spurs suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend to bring an end to their perfect start to the season after they had secured three wins from three before the international break.

Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League updates

Chelsea beat Aston Villa by the same scoreline to move to 10 points under Thomas Tuchel, before Romelu Lukaku struck his fourth goal in as many games as the Blues opened their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday .

Spurs have not beaten Chelsea in the Premier League since November 2018 and the Blues are unbeaten in their last five league meetings against their London rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 19 September.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage staring at 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Spurs are set to be without Son Heung-min and Eric Dier due to injury, while Japhet Tanganga is serving his one-match suspension after he was sent off at Palace last weekend.

Nuno was then dealt a further blow as Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn suffered injuries during the 2-2 draw against Stade Rennes on Thursday, with both players set to be ruled out of the meeting with Chelsea today. Bryan Gil could come in for his first Premier League start.

The Spurs manager is set to be boosted, however, by the return of Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso following the end of their quarantine. Due to the absence of Dier and Tanganga, Nuno may be forced to put Sanchez and Romero straight into his starting team in the centre of defence.

Chelsea manager Tuchel could have N’Golo Kante available if the Frenchman recovers from an ankle injury suffered against Liverpool before the international break.

The form of Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho could see Tuchel be patient with Kante’s return, however, while Christian Pulisic remains sidelined with an ankle injury picked up on international duty with the USA.

Confirmed line-ups:

Spurs XI: Lloris (c), Emerson Royal, Dier, Romero, Reguilón, Ndombele, Højbjerg, Lo Celso, Alli, Son, Kane

Subs: Winks, Doherty, Gollini, Skipp, Sánchez, Gil, Rodon, Scarlett, Davies

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta (c), Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Havertz, Mount, Lukaku

Subs: Werner, James, Chalobah, Kanté, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Ñíguez, Chilwell, Bettinelli

Odds

Tottenham: 15/4

Draw: 11/4

Chelsea: 3/4

Prediction

It’s hard to imagine anything other than a Chelsea win given the form of Romelu Lukaku and the number of absences in the Spurs squad. Thomas Tuchel’s side haven’t played anywhere near their best over their last two matches but still picked up wins over Villa and Zenit - and it’s Lukaku who has been the difference. He could be set for another big performance against an untested centre-back partnership. Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea

