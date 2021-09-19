Keke Palmer Is Vogue Magazine’s “Met Gala MVP” For Diana Ross Inspired Look
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The 2021 Met Gala may have been almost a week ago but we can’t stop thinking about the best dressed “MVPs” of the night! Among our faves was Keke Palmer, who absolutely killed her Diana Ross-inspired look for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” themed night. And we’re not the only ones still swooning over the 28-year-old’s glam as Vogue Magazine unofficially named the actress as the night’s MVP in a post on their Instagram page.rnbcincy.com
