Keke Palmer Is Vogue Magazine’s “Met Gala MVP” For Diana Ross Inspired Look

By Sharde Gillam
rnbcincy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The 2021 Met Gala may have been almost a week ago but we can’t stop thinking about the best dressed “MVPs” of the night! Among our faves was Keke Palmer, who absolutely killed her Diana Ross-inspired look for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” themed night. And we’re not the only ones still swooning over the 28-year-old’s glam as Vogue Magazine unofficially named the actress as the night’s MVP in a post on their Instagram page.

