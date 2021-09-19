Hastings College football loses homecoming heartbreaker to Jamestown

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It has been a difficult start to the fall season for Hastings College first-year football coach Matt Franzen. Two games against top-ranked opponents resulted in losses, but prepared the Broncos for Saturday’s showdown with more evenly-matched Jamestown. Hastings College started off hot and maintained a 21-10 advantage midway through the third quarter. John Zamora connected with Courtney Lane twice in a row to pile on the lead.