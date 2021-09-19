CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hastings, NE

Hastings College football loses homecoming heartbreaker to Jamestown

By Mason Kern
KSNB Local4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It has been a difficult start to the fall season for Hastings College first-year football coach Matt Franzen. Two games against top-ranked opponents resulted in losses, but prepared the Broncos for Saturday’s showdown with more evenly-matched Jamestown. Hastings College started off hot and maintained a 21-10 advantage midway through the third quarter. John Zamora connected with Courtney Lane twice in a row to pile on the lead.

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Hastings, NE
Sports
Hastings, NE
College Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Football
Hastings, NE
Football
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hastings College#College Football#Broncos#Heartbreaker#American Football#Ksnb#Jimmies

Comments / 0

Community Policy