Carmel road construction updates

We are anticipating that street markings will be placed on Edgewood Road between Oxford Valley Road and Whitehall Drive on Monday, September 20, 2021. This work was originally scheduled for Friday, September 17th but cancelled due to the weather. These markings will be for added safety around the roundabouts as well as markings on the road encouraging traveling at the posted speeds. This will include painting yield on all six (6) entrance points of the roundabouts, painting “SLOW” on Edgewood road, and painting new center double lines from Schuyler Road, West Bound to approximately Whitehall Drive.. Please anticipate slight delays if your are traveling in that area on Monday, September 20th. We will continue to monitor traffic conditions on Edgewood Road and make improvements as necessary. We have additional signage that will be added in the next couple weeks along with lighting updates to upgrade nighttime visibility along the roundabouts and will be post details regarding these upgrades in the near future.

TRAFFIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO