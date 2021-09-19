CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel road construction updates

By The Reporter
 5 days ago

Roundabout No. 140 is now open to traffic. The public is invited for a celebration at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 west of the intersection on Walnut Street. Please use caution in the area as crews continue to work on improvements to Range Line Road. 111th Street & College...

