The death of 4 series characters that fans could not bear

Last week, Lucifer came to a close on Netflix after six seasons between the Fox network and the streamer. The series, which began on Fox and ran there for three years before being cancelled, then revived for another three at Netflix, developed a cult (no pun intended) following on network TV before broadening out its base to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Along the way, regardless of the audience size, fans have remained committed to the show and its characters, which has made the process of saying goodbye in the week since the final episode dropped painful for some.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO