CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Argentina Comic-Con confirmed when its next face-to-face edition will be

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the end of 2019, when the last face-to-face edition of Argentina Comic-Con, pop culture fans hope for a return to normalcy. In that edition, figures like Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood, protagonists of Sabrina’s hidden world, and Henry Cavill, from The Witcher. This year, due to the pandemic, the organization decided to carry out a virtual event that takes place from this Saturday until Sunday.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Panel Confirmed For New York Comic-Con 2021

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is heading to New York Comic-Con 2021!. The next Dragon Ball Super feature film won't debut at the convention, but according to to the official NYCC website, there will be a special panel dedicated to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. According to the panel's description,...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
metaflix.com

Every Movie Coming to Netflix October 2021

Netflix Film has announced all the new movies and shows hitting its library for the coming month of October. From a bunch of classics to just as many Netflix originals, there’s surely something for everyone to enjoy. Films recommended from the list include “Project X,” because after a long quarantine...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikolaj Coster Waldau
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Kiernan Shipka
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Gavin Leatherwood
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Cake’ Drama Series From Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey & Aaron Kaplan Ordered By Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: After a heated bidding war, Hulu has landed the drama Black Cake, from Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment with a series order. Based on the upcoming book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar, who played a key part in putting the project together, will write the adaptation as part of her overall deal with Kapital and will serve as...
TV SERIES
Variety

Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal and Omari Hardwick Join Jennifer Lopez in Netflix’s Assassin Thriller ‘The Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal have joined the cast of “The Mother,” a deadly thriller starring Jennifer Lopez. Paul Raci, who recently landed an Oscar nomination for “Sound of Metal,” and newcomer Lucy Paez (“Silencio”) have also been added to the call sheet of the Netflix film. The movie follows a deadly assassin (Lopez) who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter (Paez) she gave up years ago, while on the run from dangerous men. Hardwick is portraying an FBI agent. His character, as well as Raci’s, have been described as allies to Lopez’s character. Fiennes and Bernal...
MOVIES
Whittier Daily News

San Diego Comic-Con badges for in-person November special edition on sale Sept. 25

Badges for the in-person return of San Diego Comic-Con this November will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, organizers announced Thursday. Comic-Con Special Edition is scheduled for Nov. 26-28 in San Diego. It will be the first in-person Comic-Con since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event that normally takes place in July to go virtual in 2020 and 2021.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#Comic Con#Colombia#Argentina Comic Con#The Costa Salguero Center#Vip#San Diego Comic Con#Dc#League Of Justice
Daily Athenaeum

Mountaineer Comic-Con to bring pop culture to Morgantown

Mylan Park will be hosting Mountaineer Comic-Con, a pop-culture themed convention similar to San Diego’s Comic Con, from Sept. 24-26. There will be 30 guests at the event including Emily Swallow from Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian,’ Kyle Shute from Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ and several cast members of ‘The Walking Dead.’. Tickets...
MORGANTOWN, WV
honknews.com

Avengers Forever: Marvel Comic Confirmed Its Release Date| First Teaser Photo

Marvel is coming back? I don’t know what to say because my favorite Marvel series is getting bigger day by day. With the entertainment studio first releasing some of the blockbuster hits, that was amazing and got popular all around the world. Now, Marvel entertainment has made other plans for the upcoming years. Avengers Forever is lately in talk and fans want to know what all the fuss is about.
MOVIES
gamingonphone.com

Real Racing Next: EA is conducting pre-alpha test for the next edition of its flagship mobile racing IP

Firemonkeys Studios has launched the pre-alpha testing of Real Racing Next. In a QnA community post from EA, the developers answered some questions about this project. The game is currently available on Android devices in a pre-alpha version in two countries, Australia and Canada. The previous title, Real Racing 3 was released about nine years ago. Finally, the game is getting a new title in its line-up.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Argentina
KIMT

Why Netflix is holding its own version of Comic-Con

Netflix is holding its first-ever global fan event, called "TUDUM," this weekend. And the Comic-Con-like festivities represent a major moment in the streamer's evolution. TUDUM, named for the sound Netflix plays when viewers first open the app, is Netflix's bid to solidify the fan communities around their biggest titles — and start competing with rivals who have long-standing, beloved franchises.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Lucasfilm Made ‘Star Wars: Visions’ the Most Ambitious ‘Star Wars’ Project Since ‘A New Hope’

When Masi Oka was first approached to provide a voice for “Star Wars: Visions” — Lucasfilm’s sensational new anthology series for Disney Plus that presents nine “Star Wars” shorts by seven Japanese anime studios — it did not take much to convince the actor to say yes. “Star Wars: A New Hope” was the first movie Oka ever saw in theaters. It was the first VHS tape he ever purchased. His first job out of college was at Industrial Light and Magic, and some of his earliest credits are as a visual effects artist on George Lucas’s “Star Wars” prequels. “My whole...
MOVIES
Deadline

New On Disney+ For October: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for October 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars universe, National Geographic and more. The streamer will make Marvel’s Black Widow available to all subscribers at no additional cost on October 6. For kids, Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8 and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales drops October 1. Season finales in October include those for Turner & Hooch, What If…? and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for October. October 1 Alvin And The Chipmunks Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip Just Roll With It: You...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Series Based on Best-Seller a Go at Netflix

Netflix has greenlit a limited series based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning World War II novel All the Light We Cannot See. Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Free Guy) will direct and executive produce the four-part drama, and Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) will adapt the bestseller. Levy and the show’s producers are embarking on a worldwide casting search for the lead role of Marie-Laure, who is blind, and encouraging blind or low-vision actresses to apply. Published in 2014, All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of Marie-Laure, a blind teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths cross in occupied France...
TV SERIES
Variety

Rome MIA Market Recruits ‘Avengers’ Director Joe Russo as Keynote For Upcoming Edition, Packed With New Film, TV and Docs

Rome’s growing MIA market, dedicated to international TV series, feature films and documentaries, has secured a rich roster of fresh international product in various stages and announced a clutch of prominent U.S. and European execs set to make the trek for the mostly in-person Oct. 13-17 event. While companies such as ITV Studios, Banijay and Fremantle are either bowing out or reducing their presence at the Oct. 11-14 Mipcom market in Cannes — and the AFM has gone entirely online — MIA (the acronym stands for Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or International Audiovisual Market) seems to be succeeding in luring a robust group of...
MOVIES
Variety

Charles Dance, Peter Mullan Join Cast of Jo Nesbo Adaptation ‘The Hanging Sun’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Peter Mullan (“Westworld,” “Top of the Lake”) and Charles Dance (“Mank,” “The Crown”) have joined the cast of “The Hanging Sun,” based on Jo Nesbø’s bestselling novel “Midnight Sun.” Frederick Schmidt (“Angel Has Fallen”) and Raphael Vicas (“Grantchester”) are also boarding the production. The Sky Original film is a U.K.-Italian co-production from Sky, ITV Studios’ Cattleya and Groenlandia. It will be broadcast on Sky in Italy, the U.K., Ireland, Germany and Austria. The adaptation is written by Stefano Bises (“ZeroZeroZero,” “Gomorrah”) and directed by Emmy-nominated Francesco Carrozzini (“Franca: Chaos and Creation”). “I am in the middle of filming and I could have not hoped...
MOVIES
CatTime

National Comic Book Day: 9 Best Feline-Themed Comic Book Characters

National Comic Book Day is September 25th, and we want to celebrate with some of our favorite feline-themed comic book characters. We cat fans love the characters that craft their personas around powerful felines. They're strong, agile, stealthy, and ready to save the day -- or rule the world. The post National Comic Book Day: 9 Best Feline-Themed Comic Book Characters appeared first on CatTime.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy