LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO BIDDERS Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools, Frankfort, MI, will receive proposals from qualified contractors for "Frankfort Door Replacement" located at 534 11th Street, Frankfort, Michigan 49635. The Owner will enter into one contract with the successful General Contractor, who will be fully responsible for coordination of all required work between all trades. Proposals must be mailed or dellivered in person to Mr. Jeff Tousley, 534 11th Street, Frankfort, Michigan, 49635. All proposals must be sealed in envelopes, plainly labeled "Frankfort Door Replacement" and must be received prior to 2:00 P.M., local time, on October 5, 2021. This will be a public bid opening. Evaluation of proposals and award will be at a later date; the successful contractor will receive a letter of intent prior to receipt of contract. All bids shall be accompanied by a sworn statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the owner(s) or any employee of the bidder and any member of the Board of Education of the School District or the Superintendent of the School District. The Board of Education shall not accept a bid that does not include a sworn and notarized familial relationship disclosure statement. All bids shall be accompanied by Affidavit of Compliance "" Iran Economic Sanctions Act in compliance with "Iran linked business" within the meaning of the Iran Economic Sanctions Act, Michigan Public Act No. 517 of 2012. The Board of Education shall not accept a bid that does not include the Affidavit of Compliance. Bidding Documents may be viewed via GMB's website www.gmb.com under "Bid Sets". Bidding Documents will be available after September 20, 2021. Bidders may download drawings and specifications from the Plan Command site. Please note that contractors are responsible to review information on all drawings and specifications. September 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, 2021-6T574227.