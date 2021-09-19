CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo, CA

Camp, Mansaray lead South Dakota past Cal Poly 48-14

By Associated Press
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Carson Camp threw two touchdown passes and Michael Mansaray ran for 141 yards and two scores as South Dakota overpowered Cal Poly 48-14 in nonconference play. Mansaray’s TD runs came in the first quarter _ from 13 yards out and on a 1-yard plunge _ and sandwiched Camp’s 54-yard scoring strike to Carter Bell as the Coyotes (2-1) took a 21-7 lead after one quarter. Two Mason Lorber field goals bookended Camp’s 36-yard TD pass to Autin Goehring and a 3-yard TD run by Nate Thomas to push South Dakota’s lead to 41-7 at halftime.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
San Luis Obispo, CA
Football
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California College Sports
San Luis Obispo, CA
Sports
San Luis Obispo, CA
College Sports
State
South Dakota State
Local
California Sports
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Poly#Coyotes#American Football#Ap#Td

Comments / 0

Community Policy