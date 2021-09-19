Smith leads Central Arkansas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-23

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s safe to awake in Fayetteville today and know that Arkansas completely dominated Alabama 40-21 on Saturday night and it wasn’t just a dream. The fact Arkansas won wasn’t surprising, I had them picked to win 28-24, but the fact the Hogs dominated the way they did could have qualified as a surprise. But when one thinks about it more and more it probably shouldn’t have been that surprising.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO