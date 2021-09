This week’s episode of the never-ending NFL roster churn features the Chicago Bears rearranging some deck chairs after Week 1. The Bears are signing offensive lineman Alex Taylor to the practice squad. Taylor, 24, was in on four special teams snaps in his one appearance with the Browns in 2020. The South Carolina State product has an interesting background. His collegiate career included some basketball before transforming his body to build toward being a lineman. The Athletic’s Josh Kendall has a unique write-up on this situation. One of Taylor’s uncles, Pierson Prileau, played in the NFL. Another, Joe Hamilton, was a standout collegiate QB and Davey O’Brien Winner and Heisman Trophy finalist for his efforts at Georgia Tech in 1999. That’s neat!

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO