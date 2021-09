Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Monday, Sept. 20 – for your Seattle Seahawks. What's Being Said: Titans 33, Seahawks 30 (OT) The Seahawks suffered their first loss of the season in their home opener Sunday against the Titans. Seattle led 24-9 at the half but struggled to contain Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who erupted for 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns (two in the fourth quarter). The game went into overtime, with both teams punting on their first possession before the Titans kicked the game-winning field goal on their second drive.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO