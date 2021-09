The Iowa State Cyclones went into overtime for the first time this season against the Memphis Tigers, but lost 1-0 in a competitive match. The game was one of the most physical the team has played this season as both teams combined for 34 fouls. Overtime consisted of two ten minute halves with golden goal in play as the Tigers capitalized on that time and scored with just a minute left in the first half of overtime.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO