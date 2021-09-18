Pacific Men's Water Polo Returns to Winning Ways with 13-12 Win Over Cal Baptist

CLAREMONT, CALIF. — The No. 2 USC men's water polo team drummed up a victorious doubleheader today, making it three wins in under 24 hours for the Trojans. Following yesterday afternoon's home victory over Pepperdine, USC hit the road for Claremont this morning to take on Occidental and host Claremont-Mudd-Scripps out at the Inland Empire Classic. By the time the Trojans rolled back to Los Angeles, 17 different players had scored goals and four USC goalies had capped up in the cage across the two wins today. USC beat Oxy 23-3 and CMS 16-5 to bump the Trojans' 2021 record to an early 4-0. The morning's first matchup against Occidental featured hat tricks from seniorJacob Mercep and freshman Aidan Wattson as well as the USC debut for grad transfer goalie Kyle McKenney., who spelled Blake Jackson in the final frame. McKenney made six saves and gave up no goals in his eight minutes of action while USC poured out seven goals on the offensive end to help cap that 23-3 win over the Tigers. In all, 13 different Trojans scored in the victory, including redshirt freshman Joshua Waldoch's first career tallies as a Trojan with his two-goal effort.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO