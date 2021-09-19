CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaprielian, A's beat Angels 3-1 to keep pace for wild card

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — James Kaprielian pitched two-hit ball over six innings, Matt Olson hit his 36th home run and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1. The A’s have won four consecutive games and seven of 10 in their race for the second AL wild card. They’re two games back of Toronto for the final postseason spot, with the Yankees also in the way. Kaprielian retired 18 of his 20 batters. He struck out five and walked none. The A’s scored three runs in the first inning to give Kaprielian an early cushion.

KEYT

Jays beat Yanks for 8th straight, 1/2 game back in wild card

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Bichette thumped a leadoff homer in the first inning and singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 42nd homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the skidding New York Yankees 6-4 for their eighth straight win. The Blue Jays completed their first four-game sweep in the Bronx since 2003 and pulled within a half-game of New York for the final AL wild card. Toronto has its longest winning streak since an 11-game spurt in 2015. The Yankees have lost six straight and 10 of 12, a jarring collapse immediately following a 13-game winning streak.
MLB
