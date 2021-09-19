CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Calhoun, Varsho key 3-run 10th, Arizona beats Houston, 6-4

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Kole Calhoun knocked in the go-ahead run with an RBI single and Daulton Varsho homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks scored three runs in the 10th inning for a 6-4 win over the Houston Astros. The Diamondbacks snapped a four-game losing streak. Calhoun hit a run-scoring single off Yimi García (3-9) through the right side of the drawn-in infield. Varsho followed with a two-run homer to center to extend the lead to 6-3. Tyler Clippard allowed an RBI single by Jason Castro to lead off the 10th, but induced a fielder’s choice groundout from José Altuve before walking Alex Bregman. After Yordan Álvarez grounded out, putting runners on second and third, Clippard got a flyout from Yuli Gurriel to end it, earning his sixth save.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

Varsho homers, has 4 RBIs to help Diamondbacks beat Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Daulton Varsho homered and drove in four runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Seattle 7-3 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak and deal a blow to the Mariners’ wild-card hopes. Varsho’s two-run homer finished off a four-run fourth inning against starter Chris Flexen. Varsho added a two-run double in the sixth off Justus Sheffield, finishing 3 for 4 while batting ninth. Humberto Castellanos gave up a two-run home run to Mitch Haniger — his 300th — two batters into the game. But he settled down in his first road start and retired 10 straight at one point before allowing a solo homer to Jarred Kelenic in fourth.
MLB
Reuters

Daulton Varsho drives in 4 as D-backs dump Mariners

Daulton Varsho had three hits, including a double and home run, and drove in four runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory against the host Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic went deep for the Mariners (77-65), who lost...
MLB
numberfire.com

Daulton Varsho batting ninth for Arizona on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Varsho will start in right field on Saturday and bat ninth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and the Mariners. Jake McCarthy returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Varsho for 10.2 FanDuel points on...
MLB
numberfire.com

Daulton Varsho in Arizona's Tuesday lineup

Arizona DIamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Varsho is getting the nod behind the plate while batting third in the order against Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Varsho for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
numberfire.com

Kole Calhoun batting fifth for Arizona on Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Calhoun will fill the designated hitter role as the Diamondbacks begin their series with the Astros on Friday. He will bat fifth versus right-hander Brandon Bielak and Houston. numberFire's models project Calhoun for...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Altuve
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Tyler Clippard
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Yimi García
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Yordan Álvarez
Person
Homer
Person
Daulton Varsho
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Houston Astros
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
The Times

Diamond Beat: Seattle downs Arizona, 5-4

Sept. 6-12: Results from the Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops and Vancouver Canadians and more.Here's a daily tracker of baseball scores and more: FRIDAY, SEPT 10 Pro baseball Mariners 5, Diamondbacks 4 — Tom Murphy hit two homers and J.P. Crawford one, all off Madison Bumgarner, as Seattle beat Arizona at T-Mobile Park. Marco Gonzales gave up four hits and three runs (none earned) in six innings. Indians 4, Canadians 1 — Spencer Horwitz extended his hit streak to 28 games for Vancouver, but his team fell to Spokane at Ron Tonkin Field. Sem Robberse, 19, had a fine outing for...
SEATTLE, WA
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Score 6 Runs in 10th Inning for 9-4 Win Over Mariners [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox scored 6 runs in the 10th inning to beat the Seattle Mariners, 9-4 on Wednesday, September 15th. The win insures that the Red Sox stay in a virtual tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for the top Wild Card spot. The Yankees won as well, so the Red Sox, Blue Jays and Yankees remain in a 3-way tie for 2 Wild Card spots.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy