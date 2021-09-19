CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp, Mansaray lead South Dakota past Cal Poly 48-14

 5 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Carson Camp threw two touchdown passes and Michael Mansaray ran for 141 yards and two scores as South Dakota overpowered Cal Poly 48-14 in nonconference play. Mansaray’s TD runs came in the first quarter _ from 13 yards out and on a 1-yard plunge _ and sandwiched Camp’s 54-yard scoring strike to Carter Bell as the Coyotes (2-1) took a 21-7 lead after one quarter. Two Mason Lorber field goals bookended Camp’s 36-yard TD pass to Autin Goehring and a 3-yard TD run by Nate Thomas to push South Dakota’s lead to 41-7 at halftime.

