College Sports

McNeese uses strong second half to beat Southern 31-24

 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mason Pierce returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Cody Orgeron tossed a 3-yard scoring pass to Josh Matthews early in the fourth quarter to help McNeese rally past Southern 31-24 in nonconference play. The first half was all Ladarius Skelton and Southern after Pierce’s TD return for the Cowboys (1-2). Skelton had scoring throws of 42 yards to Travis Tucker and 7 yards to Devon Benn to put the Jaguars (1-2) up 14-7 with 5:50 left in the first quarter. After a Jacob Abel 32-yard field goal pulled McNeese within 14-10, Skelton struck again with a 42-yard scoring strike to Ethan Howard for a 21-10 halftime lead.

theadvocate.com

Southern, McNeese have crossover connections

The familiarity begins with the school colors: Both Southern and McNeese State sport blue and gold, albeit different shades of each. The coaches — Southern’s Jason Rollins and the McNeese's Frank Wilson — have been good friends for more than 25 years. McNeese is Rollins’ alma mater, and he coached under Wilson for four years at Texas-San Antonio.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WAFB

McNeese football previews the Southern Jaguars

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Leading up to the third game of the season against Southern, McNeese (0-2) football head coach Frank Wilson, quarterback Cody Orgeron and cornerback Corione Harris met with the media for a press conference. Watch their press conferences below.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

McNeese Travels To Baton Rouge To Take On Southern Jaguars

It's going down at A.W. Mumford Stadium this Saturday with the McNeese State University going head-to-head with Southern Univerity for some major gridiron action. Don't miss it! See it in person and catch a good seat prior to kick-off at 6 pm this Saturday. Get there early to get your tailgate party jumping.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theadvocate.com

Southern coaching staff familiar with McNeese

Lack of game video on Miles College hampered Southern’s preparations last weekend, but this time the Jaguars coaching staff doesn’t have to reach past its own library. The Jaguars will face a quarterback in Cody Orgeron who already has one win against Southern and will be looking for another when the teams meet at 6 p.m. Saturday in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theadvocate.com

Southern focusing on better tackling for McNeese game

When asked specifically what he’d like to see his football team do better Saturday, Southern coach Jason Rollins didn’t hesitate and didn’t pontificate. “Tackling” was his one-word answer with the question still echoing in Tuesday’s Zoom news conference. Rollins watched his Jaguars defenders bounce off Miles College ballcarriers like duckpins...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Minnesota Daily

Gophers escape second half Miami-Ohio onslaught with 31-26 win

The Minnesota Gophers beat the Miami-Ohio RedHawks 31-26 on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium. Miami-Ohio returned starting quarterback Brett Gabbert and he fared better than his backup AJ Mayer in the previous week. The Gophers defense was too much for the Redhawks offense early but Miami got into their groove in the second half, nearly coming back from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat Minnesota.
COLLEGE SPORTS
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Uses Strong Second Half To Upend North Dakota 48-24 In Home Opener

LOGAN, Utah – Junior quarterback Logan Bonner passed for 390 yards and four touchdowns, including two to senior wide receiver Derek Wright, as Utah State doubled up North Dakota 48-24 on Friday night on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The Aggies gave first-year head coach Blake Anderson his second...
UTAH STATE
theadvocate.com

McNeese State 31, Southern 24: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways

Southern showed it was just as susceptible to halftime adjustments as they are at making them. The razor-sharp Jaguars of the first half where nowhere in sight, except for a few moments late in the second. Quarterback Ladarius Skelton threw another key interception that breathed life into a McNeese team trailing 21-10 and helped trigger 21 unanswered points by the Cowboys to take control. It wasn’t all on Skelton, as Southern's special teams made numerous errors.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Reflector

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rose grabs first win with strong second half

Thanks to a second quarter flurry and stifling defense in the second half, the J.H. Rose football team took down Southwest Onslow 50-12 at home Friday night, securing its first win of the season. The Rampants completed the non-conference slate with a 1-3 record while the Stallions dropped to 0-3.
HIGH SCHOOL
Worthington Daily Globe

Trojans pick it up in second half, beat Fairmont boys soccer team, 4-0

WORTHINGTON -- Before a bright half moon on a beautiful night for soccer, the Worthington Trojan boys defeated Fairmont 4-0 Tuesday night to improve to 6-0 on the season. The Trojans, who beat a state-ranked Austin team 4-1 in convincing fashion on Saturday and entered Tuesday’s game ranked for the first time (No. 8 in Class AA), were clearly the better team against a Fairmont squad that came in with a 4-1-2 record. And yet, the locals did not play up to their capabilities in the first half, according to head coach Juan Flores.
WORTHINGTON, MN

