Emmys vow a 'good time' after bleak year; 'Crown' may rule

Another Emmy season has come and gone and now all that remains is the clean-up. While crews are almost certainly still putting things back in order on the outdoor deck of LA Live, when it comes to entertainment journalists, we’re left to try and make sense of the season that was and the seasons yet to be. So through the hazy aftermath of another Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, here are the major lessons of the 2021 Emmy Awards season. Netflix Rules It was an event nearly a decade in the making but the streaming service that revolutionized television finally had their moment...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO